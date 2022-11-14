Alexa Kimball, MD, is a renowned leader at Harvard Medical School — and her excellence has been recognized in more than one department. Dr. Kimball, a dermatologist, is also a professor, researcher and mentor at the Boston-based medical school. She serves as president and CEO of the 2,000-member Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which was recently recognized as one of the Boston Globe and Women's Edge's top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts. On Nov. 15, Dr. Kimball was named one of 10 recipients of the Commonwealth Institute's Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare award.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO