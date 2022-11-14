Read full article on original website
Women make up 27% of Fortune 500 CIOs, study finds
Women constitute 27 percent of CIOs at Fortune 500 companies, yet only 8 percent of tech CEOs overall, according to a new report from Women Business Collaborative. Overall, women make up 11.4 percent of tech C-suite positions at private companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, the analysis of 12 positions at more than 5,000 businesses found.
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Navigating Transformation: Leadership’s Commitment to a Culture of Belonging
What is the role of leadership in navigating the headwinds and tailwinds of implementing a sustainable cultural transformation?. In this article, the fifth in a series, we ask Deborah Proctor, health care CEO and expert in organizational culture, how to be a role model, take bold action, and get the details right in leading a complex organization through a cultural transformation.
How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM
Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
3 company habits that reel in Gen Z talent concerned about climate change
Generation Z job seekers are prioritizing company culture around sustainability over hefty pay, according to a Nov. 13 Fortune article. As a result, they are not likely to bite on shallow morals, nor are they afraid to call them out. Fortune cited a survey that found that 60 percent of...
How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level
While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
Fearing layoffs, more employees search for a 'plan B' job. Are their worries warranted?
More employees are anticipating layoffs and have started looking for "plan B" jobs to beat their employer to the cut. Such measures may not be necessary, recent data suggests — though workers could be spurred on by tech giants' recent mass firings. Two-thirds of employees plan to look for...
How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis
Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
Employers benefit from smart home technology designed to give their caregiver employees peace of mind
More than 55 million seniors currently reside in the United States, a number expected to reach 95 million over the next 40 years. This “Silver Tsunami” represents a historically under-served demographic that is exploding in population. The senior wave is cresting—and poised to crash down on the American healthcare industry.
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
Harvard's Dr. Alexa Kimball talks mentorship, balancing roles and toppling barriers women face
Alexa Kimball, MD, is a renowned leader at Harvard Medical School — and her excellence has been recognized in more than one department. Dr. Kimball, a dermatologist, is also a professor, researcher and mentor at the Boston-based medical school. She serves as president and CEO of the 2,000-member Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which was recently recognized as one of the Boston Globe and Women's Edge's top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts. On Nov. 15, Dr. Kimball was named one of 10 recipients of the Commonwealth Institute's Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare award.
Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research
Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%. Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds. STAMFORD, Conn. – November 15, 2022 – An insured American with an employer-sponsored health insurance plan can expect to spend more than $320,000...
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
Google's healthcare ambitions: 6 recent moves
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to piloting its clinical search tool at two health systems, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are six recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a...
Watchdog says HHS faces 'significant' challenges in trying to protect health data
A new report from the departmental Office of Inspector General said the HHS is facing "significant challenges" in protecting data and technology from cyberthreats and must improve how its entities share public health data, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 17. According to the report, HHS is making progress in how it collects,...
The path to greater OR efficiency — 5 Qs with Qventus CEO Mudit Garg
Amid pervasive staff shortages, many hospitals around the nation have been forced to temporarily shutter operating rooms, which are a crucial revenue driver for health systems. This arguably couldn't be happening at more inopportune time — hospitals have lost billions of dollars in the last two years due to the...
California NPs move toward practice sans physician oversight
California's nursing agency approved rules that allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision, CapRadio reported Nov. 16. It is the latest step to fully implement a 2020 law to allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. Nurse practitioners will be able to apply for the certification process starting early 2023.
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
