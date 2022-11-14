Read full article on original website
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
fox5dc.com
Virginia drafts new policy for teaching history in schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - has come out pertaining to the proposed teachings of certain parts of American history, including Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth, in Virginia schools. On Thursday night, the Virginia Board of Education had its first review of the Youngkin Administration’s Standards of Learning, which cut the...
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Year
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland State Police (MSP) Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Asking for Help in Homicide Investigation
MILLINGTON, Md. – Maryland State Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in solving a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire last year in Millington. Police said Wednesday that just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from Millington and...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Texas Republican files bill to make unborn baby count for HOV lane
A Texas Republican filed a bill that would make it legal for pregnant women to ride in the HOV lane. The bill introduced by Houston-area Republican representative Briscoe Cain says, "An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator ’s unborn child."
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Fraud Suspect
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation. On March 28, 2022, the suspect attempted to fraudulently access the victim’s account while using a fake ID. The suspect was turned away from the...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
