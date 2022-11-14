Over $22.3M in donations headed to Uvalde shooting survivors, families

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Survivors of the Uvalde school shooting and families affected by the tragedy could soon see over $22.3 million in donations in their own hands.

In late May, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18 year old at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund said Monday that money will now be given directly to the families and survivors impacted by the shooting, according to a release from National Compassion Fund .

A local committee made up of trauma specialists, survivors of other mass-casualty events, health experts and community leaders decided who is eligible for funds and how the dollars will be distributed.

After reviewing submitted written comments and input gathered at two public town halls on July 19 and Aug. 11, the committee approved a distribution plan for 448 validated applicants “who were traumatized, injured, or are surviving family members of the 21 people killed during the attack.”

The $22.3 million was originally collected by the following groups:

VictimsFirst: $7,600,048

$7,600,048 OneStar Foundation: $7,186,786

$7,186,786 Robb School Memorial Fund: $3,505,622

$3,505,622 San Antonio Area Foundation: $1,743,520

$1,743,520 Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country: $1,131,300

$1,131,300 Texas Bankers Association: $360,000

$360,000 TXN Bank: $156,918

