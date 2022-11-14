Read full article on original website
Fearing layoffs, more employees search for a 'plan B' job. Are their worries warranted?
More employees are anticipating layoffs and have started looking for "plan B" jobs to beat their employer to the cut. Such measures may not be necessary, recent data suggests — though workers could be spurred on by tech giants' recent mass firings. Two-thirds of employees plan to look for...
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves
From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in...
The path to greater OR efficiency — 5 Qs with Qventus CEO Mudit Garg
Amid pervasive staff shortages, many hospitals around the nation have been forced to temporarily shutter operating rooms, which are a crucial revenue driver for health systems. This arguably couldn't be happening at more inopportune time — hospitals have lost billions of dollars in the last two years due to the...
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
Women make up 27% of Fortune 500 CIOs, study finds
Women constitute 27 percent of CIOs at Fortune 500 companies, yet only 8 percent of tech CEOs overall, according to a new report from Women Business Collaborative. Overall, women make up 11.4 percent of tech C-suite positions at private companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, the analysis of 12 positions at more than 5,000 businesses found.
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
Mount Sinai, MemorialCare, and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass.,
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
Mayo reports $157M Q3 income, salaries and benefits increase 3.5%
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic reported a strong third-quarter operating margin despite challenges from workforce shortages and inflation. Five details from the health system's financial report:. 1. Mayo reported net operating income of $157 million on $4.12 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The health system's operating margin at the...
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
Humira biosimilars earn spot on OptumRx's formulary
OptrumRx, UnitedHealth's pharmacy benefit manager, will keep AbbVie's best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira on its formulary in 2023 alongside three competing biosimilar versions set to debut next year, Bloomberg reported Nov. 15. Heather Cianfrocco, CEO of Optum Rx, disclosed the decision at the HLTH conference held Nov. 15 in Las...
3 company habits that reel in Gen Z talent concerned about climate change
Generation Z job seekers are prioritizing company culture around sustainability over hefty pay, according to a Nov. 13 Fortune article. As a result, they are not likely to bite on shallow morals, nor are they afraid to call them out. Fortune cited a survey that found that 60 percent of...
