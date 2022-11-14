ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be providing an annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Over the years, thousands of hot meals were made available to families in need in western Massachusetts for Thanksgiving. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be no meals delivered or served at the banquet facility for Thanksgiving this year, according to a news release from Knights of Columbus , Council 4044.

“This decision was a difficult one, knowing the number of people who look forward to the meal and the many volunteers who come together to make it possible,” stated in the news release from Steven Dubreuil, Grand Knight.

The Knights of Columbus will make monetary donations to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee, Providence Ministries Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Inc., South Hadley Food Pantry, Springfield Rescue League in Springfield, and the Boys and Girls Club in Chicopee.

Comments / 3

Wlisa
4d ago

This is sad to hear. but bless you all for all that you do for the community. I wish we knew why. We the community could come to your aid to repay you all. This is the least we could do to repay you. after all you do.

