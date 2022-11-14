ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data dashboard: Early snowpack remains above average

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 147% of average for Nov. 13 with 2.8 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.

