Related
Data dashboard: Early snowpack remains above average
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 147% of average for Nov. 13 with 2.8 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
Data dashboard: September occupancy in Aspen and Snowmass hotels is down from 2021
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. September occupancy in Aspen and Snowmass down from last year. Paid occupancy in Aspen reached 68.4% in September, slightly down from 68.5% last year. Snowmass recorded 50.5% paid occupancy, down from 2021’s 56%,...
Data dashboard: Construction skews car count data, but July numbers were down
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. September 2022 saw the lowest vehicle counts of the past 20 years due to construction. While the city counted more cars this winter passing through the intersection of Highway 82 and Cemetery Lane...
