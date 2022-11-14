ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Boston Heights photographer focuses on older adults for her portraiture

Photographer Barbara Pennington felt like no one paid attention to people age 60 and on. But she’s paying attention. Her first book, "Extraordinary Women from an Ordinary Place," showcases portraits and a short biography of 52 women Pennington formerly worked with, met at the Peninsula Art Academy or knew through mutual friends.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Google Arts & Culture features Cleveland's art, history, food and more

A new way to peruse Cleveland arts and culture launched online Wednesday. Eighteen area institutions partnered with Google Arts & Culture, a web platform and app, to feature artwork, 360 views, local history and more. “Google Arts and Culture is a platform for cultural organizations to share their collections and...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

It's tough to breathe easy this holiday season

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and all of a sudden it seems like everyone’s getting sick. COVID-19 screwed up my impression of when virus season starts, but I thought, “Isn’t the flu supposed to come in the winter? Doesn’t everyone usually get sick after the holidays?”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Rick Jackson inducted into Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame

Ideastream Public Media's Rick Jackson, host of the "Sound of Ideas," was inducted into the Press Club of Cleveland's Journalism Hall of Fame today. Two other journalists, Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Browns beat writer for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, and Jim O'Bryan, founder of The Lakewood Observer and other Observer newspapers, also were inducted.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints director of Police Accountability Team

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has named Leigh Anderson, a criminal justice studies professor at Southern Illinois University and member of the consent decree monitoring team in Ferguson, Missouri, to the new role of executive director of the Police Accountability Team. Anderson started this week. The job is similar to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland State University to drop 'Marshall' from law school's name

Cleveland State University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to change the longtime name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in light of increased scrutiny of the college’s namesake, former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, who owned slaves. The name change comes after a lengthy review...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy