Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Related
wksu.org
Boston Heights photographer focuses on older adults for her portraiture
Photographer Barbara Pennington felt like no one paid attention to people age 60 and on. But she’s paying attention. Her first book, "Extraordinary Women from an Ordinary Place," showcases portraits and a short biography of 52 women Pennington formerly worked with, met at the Peninsula Art Academy or knew through mutual friends.
wksu.org
Google Arts & Culture features Cleveland's art, history, food and more
A new way to peruse Cleveland arts and culture launched online Wednesday. Eighteen area institutions partnered with Google Arts & Culture, a web platform and app, to feature artwork, 360 views, local history and more. “Google Arts and Culture is a platform for cultural organizations to share their collections and...
wksu.org
It's tough to breathe easy this holiday season
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and all of a sudden it seems like everyone’s getting sick. COVID-19 screwed up my impression of when virus season starts, but I thought, “Isn’t the flu supposed to come in the winter? Doesn’t everyone usually get sick after the holidays?”
wksu.org
Rick Jackson inducted into Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame
Ideastream Public Media's Rick Jackson, host of the "Sound of Ideas," was inducted into the Press Club of Cleveland's Journalism Hall of Fame today. Two other journalists, Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Browns beat writer for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, and Jim O'Bryan, founder of The Lakewood Observer and other Observer newspapers, also were inducted.
wksu.org
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio cities face consent decrees to repair sewer systems. What does that mean?
In the last month, the U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection Agencies, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, entered into consent decrees with two Northeast Ohio communities, mandating cities make modernizing repairs to their sewer systems. The consent decrees address sewer overflows into Lake Erie and Rocky River in Lakewood,...
wksu.org
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints director of Police Accountability Team
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has named Leigh Anderson, a criminal justice studies professor at Southern Illinois University and member of the consent decree monitoring team in Ferguson, Missouri, to the new role of executive director of the Police Accountability Team. Anderson started this week. The job is similar to the...
wksu.org
Sports writer and columnist Marla Ridenour reflects on 23 years at the Akron Beacon Journal
After 23 years as a sports writer and columnist at the Akron Beacon Journal and more than 40 years covering everything from professional to high school sports in Ohio, Marla Ridenour is stepping away from the daily grind. Ridenour recently announced she had accepted a buyout from the paper. Ridenour...
wksu.org
Summit County State Rep. Bill Roemer focusing on overregulation, PACE funding in lame duck
Following last week’s elections, we’re checking in with some of the members of the state legislature from Northeast Ohio about their priorities for the lame duck session and the next term. Republican State Rep. Bill Roemer of Richfield was reelected for a second term last week to represent the 31st district in Summit County.
wksu.org
Press Club of Cleveland prepares to celebrate one of the pioneers in Cleveland sports journalism
Cleveland.com/Cleveland Plain Dealer sportswriter Mary Kay Cabot will be inducted into The Press Club of Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Our sports commentator Terry Pluto has known Cabot since she first got her start at the Plain Dealer and got a chance to write an appreciation of her ahead of her induction.
wksu.org
Cleveland State University to drop 'Marshall' from law school's name
Cleveland State University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to change the longtime name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in light of increased scrutiny of the college’s namesake, former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, who owned slaves. The name change comes after a lengthy review...
wksu.org
Patients are speaking out about Cleveland Clinic charging up to $50 for some MyChart doctor responses
Patients’ rights advocate Cynthia Fisher said she smells a cash grab in the Cleveland Clinic’s decision to begin charging for some digital communications with their doctors. But some industry experts say hospitals are looking for ways to replace revenue lost during the pandemic. Beginning Thursday, patients could be...
Comments / 0