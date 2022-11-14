Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
UNSOLVED: The 2016 St. Augustine hit-and-run death of Dalton Kuhn
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Wendy Willis says she will never understand how someone could leave her son to die. Alone, on the side of the road. “You know I think the hardest part is someone killing your child and there’s no accountability,” Willis said. It was...
Tour one of the most decorated battleships with GMJ!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you stepped on board the USS Orleck yet?. First Coast News has a preview took the tour through history and learned some stories that may surprise you. Hundreds of people were on this ship at once so you can imagine there are a lot of...
Bishop Felipe Estevez recovers from recent surgery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The former Bishop of St. Augustine, Felipe Estevez, said he is recovering well following surgery. The following is a message from Estevez, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 17. “I wanted to let you know that I am doing very well following surgery (Nov. 16)...
Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
First Coast News
This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
In Need of Homes: Become a puppy raiser with K9s for Warriors
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Before these dogs graduate to become service dogs and before they can save a veterans life, they are raised by volunteers. K9s for Warriors needs more volunteers right now. No experience is needed and families with kids are welcome to apply! Your puppy comes...
First Coast News
Jacksonville cancer doctor works to diversify clinical trials after losing daughter
Dr. Roxana Dronca is now part of an award program to save other people by looking at health disparities. She does it in her daughter's memory.
Dumpster that floated down St. Johns river from Singletons during Nicole damaged a neighbors boat and dock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole left Tim Beasley a gift he did not want. “Well you can kind of look and see what I have, I got me a dumpster out of it. During the storm I got a call from my neighbors that I got a dumpster on my dock and when I arrived the dumpster was about half way down the dock," said Beasley.
New foundation & event honors fallen Jacksonville firefighter Michael Freeland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of fallen Jacksonville firefighter Michael Freeland has launched a nonprofit to honor his life and support young people in the community. Freeland, 36, died in the line of duty last November while working to save a woman at the scene of a crash. Freeland...
News4Jax.com
Springfield neighbors continue looking for ‘callous’ man sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living in the Springfield neighborhood of Jacksonville say they are disturbed by reports of someone capturing cats in the area. One incident was caught on camera, which News4JAX first showed Monday. One woman said nearly two dozen cats have been reported missing from the area since the beginning of the year.
JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in interstate crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash killed a woman and injured three kids Wednesday on State Road 20 East. STORY: Beating inflation: Don’t let the turkey carve too much money out of your wallet. According to the crash report, at approximately 6:08...
Child mental health statistics are not looking good - This dog plays Uno to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New research on mental health in children and teens is not looking promising, with some calling it a "crisis." One team on the First Coast is working to change that and a member of the team is very fluffy. Brody is a therapy dog that plays Uno... Sort of.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Exceptional home promises an exceptional lifestyle
340 Ponte Vedra Blvd. is in a word … exceptional. It is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle location with 140 feet on the “Boulevard.” One of the country’s most famous beaches is just across the street, and in your back yard, the third fairway of one of the world’s favorite resort golf courses. Only a half block down the street is the five-diamond-rated Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which includes tennis, golf, a beach resort and nationally acclaimed spa.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
Ask Anthony: From flooding issues to shady contractors, Clay County residents voice their problems
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coffee and conversation in Clay County - First Coast News' Anthony Austin spoke with people in need of help at the Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe in Orange Park. "I have standing water constantly. I get water moccasins like there's no tomorrow," Kim Wooten explained. Kim Wooten...
Clay County Fire Rescue saved three dogs from burning house in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue rescued three dogs from a burning home on Indian Trail. According to a tweet by the organization, crews responded to the call at around 9:41 a.m. and reported a “working fire.”. At 10:30 a.m., the organization released an update that...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2