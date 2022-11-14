Read full article on original website
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Charlotte Knights give out turkeys to area non-profits for ninth year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving. This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.
Community rallies around local nurse and daughters after devastating housefire
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Megan Conley was at working her night shift as a nurse at Atrium Cleveland on Nov. 11 when she received the devastating news that her house was in flames. Thankfully, nobody was home, but nothing inside the house survived. Conley and her two daughters lost everything...
NC hospitals limit visitors under 12 due to spread of respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE — Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health are among several North Carolina health systems limiting child visitors at their hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses. In a release, the health systems said due to the rise in viruses like RSV and the flu among young...
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Charlotte hospitals ask kids not visit during flu season
Meck County holds public hearing on how to spend money to fight opioids. Mecklenburg County commissioners are getting ready to spend some money to specifically to fight opioids. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office...
Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has recently been reporting on patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV during urology procedures at Atrium Health. Last week, a patient contacted Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz about the possible exposure. Since then, dozens of people have contacted Goetz...
Report: Charlotte home prices significantly increased during pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s expensive to live in Charlotte, but people living in the area already knew that. Now, there’s more proof with facts from UNC Charlotte’s 68-page report on the “State of Housing in Charlotte Report.”. The fourth annual report shows the pandemic is...
Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need
NEWTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in Catawba County spent Friday morning providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police plans to feed over 100 families. Several retired officers loaded up their vehicles to deliver the food, as some of the families can’t leave...
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
More patients potentially exposed to viruses during Atrium Health procedures
CHARLOTTE — More Atrium Health patients have told Channel 9 that they may have been exposed to multiple viruses during urology procedures. Atrium Health contacted some patients one year after they had a urology procedure and that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV. There...
9 Investigates: Atrium Health alerts man to possible HIV exposure a year after procedure
CHARLOTTE — A man in Charlotte says he had a urology procedure at Atrium Health a year ago, but a message this week from Atrium Health came with a startling surprise: a potential exposure to life-changing viruses. 9 Investigates has been looking into his story since he got the...
Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement. Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.
Lawsuit charging private-equity owned nursing home harmed residents crawls forward
A federal judge brought up the elephant in the room as he concluded a recent hearing in a lawsuit against a Salisbury nursing home owned by a private equity company. “I assume the plaintiffs are elderly and infirm,” U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder said. “It would be nice to resolve this [case] sooner rather than later for the benefit of the parties.”
Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.
