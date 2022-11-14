ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights give out turkeys to area non-profits for ninth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving. This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte hospitals ask kids not visit during flu season

Meck County holds public hearing on how to spend money to fight opioids. Mecklenburg County commissioners are getting ready to spend some money to specifically to fight opioids. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool. The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement. Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.
GASTONIA, NC
wunc.org

Lawsuit charging private-equity owned nursing home harmed residents crawls forward

A federal judge brought up the elephant in the room as he concluded a recent hearing in a lawsuit against a Salisbury nursing home owned by a private equity company. “I assume the plaintiffs are elderly and infirm,” U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder said. “It would be nice to resolve this [case] sooner rather than later for the benefit of the parties.”
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy