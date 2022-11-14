ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Sharks rally past Wild, win in shootout

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night.

Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barabanov’s wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick Bonino also scored in the shootout, the first San Jose has won in four tries.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in the shootout for Minnesota, and Freddy Gaudreau and Connor Dewar scored in regulation. Gustavsson had 35 saves.

