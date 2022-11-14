Read full article on original website
Google's healthcare ambitions: 6 recent moves
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to piloting its clinical search tool at two health systems, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are six recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a...
After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media
After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members
Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management. Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and...
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level
While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
Health tech company will be biggest in the world, VC investors say
A health tech startup will one day be the "biggest company in the world," according to two investment partners with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. American healthcare is worth $4 trillion, which is five times the global advertising industry that makes up much of the revenue for four of the world's current most valuable companies (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), Daisy Wolf and Vijay Pande wrote in a Nov. 11 Andreessen Horowitz blog post. All four Big Tech firms are trying to break into healthcare.
Healthcare employment in 20 numbers
Healthcare employment has fluctuated in recent years amid changing economic circumstances and as workers departed their roles for various reasons. Here are 20 numbers that provide a snapshot of hospital and health system employment, based on reports, studies and other data sources cited in the American Hospital Association's 2023 Healthcare Workforce Scan, released Nov. 16.
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
Asante announces partnership with Edgility, Inc
MEDFORD, Oregon (Nov. 10, 2022) — To improve patient throughput and increase capacity across its three hospitals, Asante is tapping into the Smart Operations Center expertise of Edgility. Health systems around the country are struggling with significant operating, capacity, and throughput challenges as they attempt to keep revenues on...
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Watchdog says HHS faces 'significant' challenges in trying to protect health data
A new report from the departmental Office of Inspector General said the HHS is facing "significant challenges" in protecting data and technology from cyberthreats and must improve how its entities share public health data, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 17. According to the report, HHS is making progress in how it collects,...
How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM
Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
Why hackers target pediatric health records
Stoddard Manikin, chief information security officer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said hackers are targeting children's hospitals to use data from pediatric health records to apply for loans, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 15. Hackers are targeting pediatric health records in order to carry out fake loan applications, and the hits to...
Labcorp partnership delivers significant savings to regional health system
A large regional health system has saved more than $5 million a year on labor and supplies—and even more with capital expense avoidance—by partnering with Labcorp. Within a period of one year, Labcorp brought nine separate hospital laboratories together utilizing a single core lab along with hospital rapid-response labs, delivering savings on labor and supplies while achieving new levels of standardization. In 2020, the relationship between the two organizations became even more valuable as hospitals nationwide scrambled for lab services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
The path to greater OR efficiency — 5 Qs with Qventus CEO Mudit Garg
Amid pervasive staff shortages, many hospitals around the nation have been forced to temporarily shutter operating rooms, which are a crucial revenue driver for health systems. This arguably couldn't be happening at more inopportune time — hospitals have lost billions of dollars in the last two years due to the...
