Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
IT issue forces Rhode Island hospital to cancel surgeries
Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Hospital canceled surgeries on Nov. 17; patients were called and informed that the hospital's technology was "down," GoLocalProv reported Nov. 17. The technology issues were resolved on the night of Nov. 17. "South County Health's network and phone issues are now resolved. We are welcoming patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
Melting batteries, 3 fires prompt recall of 248K insulin devices
Insulet recalled 248,288 insulin deployment devices after receiving three reports of fires and more than 400 complaints about the product's batteries swelling, leaking and overheating. Patients who use the device and are exposed to battery fluid and extreme heat are at risk of serious injury or death from an explosion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children
Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pediatric groups urge Biden to issue national emergency over respiratory viruses
The Children's Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are calling on federal officials to declare a national and public health emergency to free up resources and give hospitals more flexibility to respond to an "alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations" from respiratory syncytial virus and flu. In a Nov. 14...
beckershospitalreview.com
An omicron subvariant 'cheat sheet'
Since omicron first appeared in the U.S. nearly a year ago, the variant has maintained dominance, splintering into an increasingly complicated patchwork of sublineages. The original omicron variant was first detected in the U.S. in early December 2021, and by Dec. 18, it had grown to account for more than 70 percent of cases. In late June, the BA.5 sublineage emerged and quickly rose to dominance.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety
Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
Comments / 0