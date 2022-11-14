Since omicron first appeared in the U.S. nearly a year ago, the variant has maintained dominance, splintering into an increasingly complicated patchwork of sublineages. The original omicron variant was first detected in the U.S. in early December 2021, and by Dec. 18, it had grown to account for more than 70 percent of cases. In late June, the BA.5 sublineage emerged and quickly rose to dominance.

