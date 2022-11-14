ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX8 News

Cup of cheer for the holiday: The World Cup starts Sunday. You can see all 64 games. 5 things you need to know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sports event that many consider the largest and most significant in the world, overshadowing both the Olympics and the Super Bowl, is about to elbow aside Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Charlie Brown for the next month. The men’s World Cup, the championship of international football, makes its first winter […]
The Guardian

Lionel Scaloni: ‘When you play for Argentina, that grrr is always there’

‘The sun will come up tomorrow,” Lionel Scaloni says. The Argentina manager is talking about the “terrible burden of responsibility” he carried as a player, the weight he tries to free his footballers from now, when a moment comes to his mind. It happened in 2006, and you may remember it. He certainly does, the regret remaining even though it might have been the best mistake he ever made. Not destiny exactly and he couldn’t have known it then, but one of those events that somehow shape things, the ball as butterfly effect.
WTOP

Ronaldo details rupture of relationship with Ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo detailed his falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the final part of a 90-minute TV interview that aired Thursday, saying he left a game early this season because he felt “provoked” by the coach and accusing the Dutchman of lacking “empathy.”
WTOP

Paxten Aaronson joins Frankfurt from Philadelphia Union

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt signed promising attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, from MLS team Philadelphia Union on Thursday. The 19-year-old Aaronson, an American under-20 international, will join Frankfurt in January on a contract through June 2027, the Bundesliga club...
WTOP

Perez, Leclerc battle for 2nd in F1, Vettel in last race

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two drivers are level on points ahead of the Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi. This time it’s only for second place. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are both on 290 points going into the final race Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit. It’s a subdued echo of last year’s title-deciding spectacular between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who also arrived in Abu Dhabi on level terms before Verstappen took the title following a heavily disputed restart procedure.

