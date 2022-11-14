Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Very cold night, freezing fog hits; warmup on the way
We had a foggy start to the day, with cool temperatures and some slick roads. Central Oregon is in a freezing fog advisory until noon on Thursday. We'll stay cool as we head into Thursday night and early Friday morning, with our overnight lows being some of the coldest we've seen yet this fall. Temperatures will range overnight Thursday in the low single digits to low 20s.
KTVZ
Warmup on the way!
We have more patchy freezing fog to start the day on the High Desert; however, it's expected to dissipate around noon. We're seeing partly sunny skies, with an expected high temperature of 37 degrees at Redmond, though we never topped the freezing mark there Thursday. Calm winds are expected today out of the east.
KTVZ
Up to 4 feet has fallen in New York snowstorm and 2 people have died while clearing paths in Erie County
Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state as a potentially historic storm that’s already halted traffic on major roadways threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge. Snowfall totals have now reached 4 feet in at least one location. Blasdell, about...
KTVZ
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Oregon using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Oregon. In 2021 Oregon had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird...
KTVZ
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
KTVZ
Retired Salem truck driver, 82, is Oregon’s latest Powerball millionaire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – When a retired truck driver purchased $10 in Powerball tickets on a whim during the record jackpot run-up, little did he know he would be one number away from winning billions. Brooks Keebey of Salem knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at...
KTVZ
Oregon Dept. of Education releases Statewide Report Card
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2021-22 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education website. This annual snapshot of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools. After two years where some data...
Comments / 0