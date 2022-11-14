ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

After initial hesitation, Illinois board approves Advocate Aurora deal to combine with Atrium Health

An Illinois state board approved a plan Monday by Advocate Aurora Health to combine with Southern system Atrium Health, after initially withholding support for the deal. The state Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 Monday afternoon to allow the combination to move forward. The union would create one of the largest health systems in the country, with 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
ILLINOIS STATE
