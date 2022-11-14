Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Recommendations, Unusual Symptoms
With respiratory viruses, flu and COVID all circulating, many might be wondering about masking guidelines and how best to protect themselves. Meanwhile, symptoms can be tricky to decipher given that many overlap between the three, but there are some unusual COVID symptoms that may stand out. Here's what you need...
RSV is Surging; Cases of Flu, COVID Are On the Rise. Should We Be Wearing Masks?
At 10 a.m., top health officials in Illinois and Chicago will give an update on 2022 flu season for adults and kids, and offer guidance ahead of projected rise in cases. We'll stream the update live in the player above. Health experts in Chicago and across the country since October...
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Variant Tracker, Isolation Guidelines Ahead of Holidays
As the holidays quickly approach, the BA. 5 variant could soon lose its spot as the dominant strain as new variants gain steam. What does that mean for upcoming gatherings and what should you know?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Pair of...
WHAS 11
'Bogged down with opioids'; As Kentucky moves toward legal medical cannabis, other states profit
CHICAGO — Of the 50 states, 39 have legalized marijuana; five of them border Kentucky, while three of them border Indiana. Not all allow out-of-staters to buy there; however, Illinois does, where both medical and recreational marijuana are legal. According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Drug dealer pays Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail, set for release
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, is set to go free again thanks to the generosity of a convicted drug trafficker. Twyman has been caught by U.S. Marshals three times. He's posted bail three times. His trial is still four months away, but Nov. 22, he’s scheduled to get out of jail again.
Delta Dental of Illinois: Land of Smiles program encourages children to care for their teeth
The Land of Smiles program promotes oral health education among young students. The program uses an interactive, educational performance to teach children about the importance of caring for their teeth. This school year the program will travel to 84 elementary schools in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
WIFR
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
FBI assisting in death investigation of 4 Idaho students
The deaths of four University of Idaho students found stabbed over the weekend were officially ruled homicides, authorities said Thursday.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Greater Milwaukee Today
After initial hesitation, Illinois board approves Advocate Aurora deal to combine with Atrium Health
An Illinois state board approved a plan Monday by Advocate Aurora Health to combine with Southern system Atrium Health, after initially withholding support for the deal. The state Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 Monday afternoon to allow the combination to move forward. The union would create one of the largest health systems in the country, with 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Chicago area families celebrate National Adoption Day coming up this weekend
In honor of National Adoption Day, many families are making their adoptions official. There is a great need for more adoptive parents in Illinois. Cook County is trying to make it easier to adopt by lowing the fee earlier this week and encouraging others to open their homes.
Illinois senate passes bill requiring to divest from Russia
The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would show support Ukraine by removing any financial sources the state supports.
