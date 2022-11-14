Read full article on original website
waer.org
City of Syracuse launches resident engagement webpage
Syracuse residents who want to get more involved with local government and the community have a new city webpage to visit. The resident engagement page provides a list of 35 agencies, boards, commissions and committees affiliated with the city. There's also a list of volunteer opportunities. Mayor Ben Walsh said...
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
localsyr.com
Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire, a Navy veteran and student at Syracuse University
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Micron’s $100 billion investment in the town of Clay, building a strong, diverse workforce is a priority for the American-based semiconductor manufacturing company. As hundreds of people waited inside the Onondaga Community College SRC gymnasium for President Joe Biden’s address on October 27,...
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
waer.org
193 absentee ballots in Onondaga County need to be corrected
The Onondaga County Board of Elections has flagged 193 absentee ballots that need voter corrections to be counted. Voters can correct their ballot, but many have missing signatures, lack matching signatures or were unsealed in the oath envelope. The Board of Elections will notify residents of their invalid votes, and the voter will have seven days to correct the ballot.
WKTV
Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Esteban Gonzalez concedes in Onondaga County Sheriff race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Esteban Gonzalez has conceded to Democrat Toby Shelley in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff after the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their unofficial vote totals on Wednesday. Gonzalez says “the votes are in and the people of Onondaga County have spoken,” as Shelley leads by 3,536 votes on […]
WKTV
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
Summer in February: Syracuse Winter Fair will return to the NYS Fairgrounds in 2023
The weather outside might be frightful in February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the late summer highlights you associate with the New York State Fair. The Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center at the fairgrounds Friday Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. It’s the fourth year for the event — it was held in 2019 and 2020 but cancelled for 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. It returned in February 2022.
Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper provide free turkeys for Syracuse Veterans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/ Market 32 will be providing Veterans and active duty personnel in the Syracuse area free turkeys at the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative on Monday, November 21. Officials from Tully Rinckey will provide 125 free turkeys, or 1,800 pounds of turkey to military personnel […]
WKTV
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
localsyr.com
Incumbent takes lead in State Senate race by 27 votes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the vast majority of remaining ballots were counted Wednesday in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, incumbent Democrat State Senator John Mannion surpassed Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff in the vote total for the first time. Only 27 votes separate Mannion and Shiroff, well within the 0.5%...
Cardillo: Proctor Weapons Detector Wasn’t Calibrated to Detect Knives
Utica school board member and 2023 mayoral candidate Bob Cardillo has revealed that the weapons detection system installed at Proctor High School was not calibrated to detect knives when a student stabbed a fellow classmate during a fight on October 31st. "Apparently from what I understand, it's not necessarily the...
