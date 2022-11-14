The weather outside might be frightful in February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the late summer highlights you associate with the New York State Fair. The Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center at the fairgrounds Friday Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. It’s the fourth year for the event — it was held in 2019 and 2020 but cancelled for 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. It returned in February 2022.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO