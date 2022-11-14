Atomically dispersed bimetallic iron–cobalt electrocatalysts developed for green production of ammonia

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Electrokinetic mining technology for recovering rare earth elements from weathering crusts
Rare earth elements (REEs), especially heavy REEs (HREEs), are important in modern industry. However, the conventional mining technique applies excessive usage of ammonium-salt-based leaching agents to recover HREEs from ion-adsorption rare earth deposits (IADs), which exhibits low efficiency and devastating environmental impact on the local ecosystem. Thus, it's necessary to...
Phys.org
Development of an easy-to-synthesize self-healing gel composed of entangled ultrahigh molecular weight polymers
A research team consisting of the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Hokkaido University and Yamaguchi University has developed a method for easily synthesizing a self-healing polymer gel made of ultrahigh molecular weight (UHMW) polymers (polymers with a molecular weight greater than 106 g/mol) and non-volatile ionic liquids. This recyclable and self-healable polymer gel is compatible with circular economy principles. In addition, it may potentially be used as a durable, ionically conductive material for flexible Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The team's work was published in Science Advances.
Phys.org
A grid of quantum islands could reveal secrets for powerful technologies
Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have created grids of tiny clumps of atoms known as quantum dots and studied what happens when electrons dive into these archipelagos of atomic islands. Measuring the behavior of electrons in these relatively simple setups promises deep insights into how electrons behave in complex real-world materials and could help researchers engineer devices that make possible powerful quantum computers and other innovative technologies.
Phys.org
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Phys.org
Study shows hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions across Europe, the U.K. and Canada has found that hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are currently being released annually into the environment by melting glaciers in the northern latitudes. In their paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the group describes sampling glacial runoff from multiple sites in Europe, North America and Greenland.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Phys.org
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Phys.org
Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment
The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
Phys.org
New nanoscale 3D printing material could offer better structural protection for satellites, drones, and microelectronics
Science fiction envisions rapid 3D printing processes that can quickly create new objects out of any number of materials. But in reality, 3D printing is still limited in the properties and types of materials that are available for use, especially when printing at very small scales. Researchers at Stanford have...
Phys.org
New fossil was one of the largest marine turtles ever
A new species of ancient turtle discovered in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to have ever lived, suggests a new paper published in Scientific Reports. With an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters, it represents the largest marine turtle to have been found in Europe to date.
Phys.org
A new one-step, green and economical way to prepare layered double hydroxides
Layered double hydroxides (LDHs) have a unique structure and many benefits, which have led to them being widely used in fields such as catalysis, environmental management and medical applications. Typically, soluble metal salts, such as metal nitrates, are used as the starting materials for the synthesis of LDHs, but they are relatively expensive and can be inconvenient to store and transport due to their explosive nature.
Phys.org
Artemis 1 is off—and we're a step closer to using moon dirt for construction in space
NASA has just launched its first rocket in the Artemis program, which will, among other things, take scientific experiments to produce metal on the moon. In recent years, a number of businesses and organizations have ramped up efforts to establish technologies on the moon. But doing work in space is expensive. Sending just one kilogram of material to the moon can cost US$1.2 million (A$1.89 million).
Phys.org
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Phys.org
Sea level rise to dramatically speed up erosion of rock coastlines by 2100
Rock coasts, which make up over half the world's coastlines, could retreat more rapidly in the future due to accelerating sea level rise. This is according to new Imperial College London research that modeled likely future cliff retreat rates of two rock coasts in the UK. The forecasts are based on predictions of sea level rise for various greenhouse gas emissions and climate change scenarios. The research is published today in Nature Communications.
Phys.org
Global timekeepers vote to scrap leap second by 2035
Scientists and government representatives meeting at a conference in France voted on Friday to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organization responsible for global timekeeping said. Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically added to clocks over the last half century to make up for the difference between...
Phys.org
JAXA's ambitious mission to Phobos will even have European-built rover
Japan and Germany have a history of collaboration in scientific and technological endeavors. The countries have a Joint Committee on Cooperation in Science Technology that has met many times over the decades. Both countries have advanced, powerful economies and sophisticated technological know-how, so it makes sense they'd collaborate on scientific activities.
Phys.org
Using monkey teeth to hone dates of human fossils
Teeth from an extinct monkey species are a clue to the ages of fossils of human ancestors throughout South Africa. A study from UO anthropologist Stephen Frost and a team of colleagues updates the proposed ages of key fossil sites in South Africa, sites that hold important clues to human evolution. The results suggest that the oldest hominin fossils in South Africa are no more than 2.8 million years old. That number contradicts other recent studies that use different methods to propose dates as old as 4 million years ago.
Phys.org
New research on how makeup applied only to facial features increases perceived skin evenness
Makeup is a form of body art that has been used for millennia to change facial appearance. Though styles of makeup have varied through time and between cultures, the actual modification of the face tends to be quite similar, with an emphasis on making the skin appear more even and the facial features more prominent. For instance, think Cleopatra eyes or Kylie Jenner lips.
Phys.org
Massive volcanism may have altered ancient Venus' climate, NASA study finds
Volcanic activity lasting hundreds to thousands of centuries and erupting massive amounts of material may have helped transform Venus from a temperate and wet world to the acidic hothouse it is today, a NASA paper suggests. The paper also discusses these "large igneous provinces" in Earth's history which caused several...
Phys.org
A low-carbon energy transition may result in substantial emissions
A new ICTA-UAB study shows that the process of transitioning to a low-carbon energy system could lead to significant global emissions, consuming much of the remaining carbon budget, and thus leaving less emissions for socio-economic processes and activities than widely thought. The average emissions associated with a low-carbon energy transition amount to 195 gigatons of CO2, which equals approximately 0.1 °C of additional global warming.
