White County, AR

KATV

Company hired to plan LITfest: unspent sponsorship dollars refunded but not to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Where did the sponsorship money for LITfest go?. The company hired to plan and promote the canceled festival now tells KATV sponsors have been refunded. Think Rubix's Managing Principal, Tristan Wilkerson, said on Thursday afternoon, "Sponsors were refunded. Any unspent funds were refunded. Think Rubix did not receive any funds either from the city or the sponsors."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

Little Rock, Arkansas – On May 20, the Riverdale Shopping Center was repurchased. The shopping center is undergoing redevelopment at the moment. T.J. and J. are the two purchasing partners. The owners of Eat My Catfish and Lefler Capital are Travis Hester and Lefler. With more than $500K invested...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig is five feet eight inches tall weighing 185 pounds. His last known...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Department reported a number of car break-ins at Two Rivers Park this year. Lieutenant Cody Burk with the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Department said since January they've had 47 break-ins, averaging about five per month. "We've arrested people and charged them for breaking...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

