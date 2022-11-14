Read full article on original website
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
KATV
Company hired to plan LITfest: unspent sponsorship dollars refunded but not to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Where did the sponsorship money for LITfest go?. The company hired to plan and promote the canceled festival now tells KATV sponsors have been refunded. Think Rubix's Managing Principal, Tristan Wilkerson, said on Thursday afternoon, "Sponsors were refunded. Any unspent funds were refunded. Think Rubix did not receive any funds either from the city or the sponsors."
KATV
Made In Arkansas: two friends partner to create skin care line made in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We continue our Made In Arkansas series tonight with a skincare line that's been featured nationally, and it's made right here in Little Rock. The two women behind the business took us inside the lab to see how the products are made. Rachel Miller is...
KATV
AG Rutledge announces $5 million allocation to state and local law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday there will be funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. Rutledge said the allocated $5 million is to be directed to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the Camp Joe T. Robinson Army base.
Ward pizza shop reopens and rebounds following owners being blindsided by lease dispute
A pizza shop in Ward is back open after having to close doors suddenly due to a dispute on their lease.
mdmh-conway.com
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
Little Rock, Arkansas – On May 20, the Riverdale Shopping Center was repurchased. The shopping center is undergoing redevelopment at the moment. T.J. and J. are the two purchasing partners. The owners of Eat My Catfish and Lefler Capital are Travis Hester and Lefler. With more than $500K invested...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
North Little Rock woman gets lucky by winning the Natural State Jackpot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman claimed a large prize on Thursday from a Natural State Jackpot ticket that she bought via the Jackpocket lottery app for last Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for her ticket were 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39. McTyer explained...
Hot Springs man turns art into booming business while providing scholarships to college students
From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
KATV
Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig is five feet eight inches tall weighing 185 pounds. His last known...
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
KATV
'Unknown amount of of assorted fine jewelry' forcefully stolen from Sissy's Log Cabin
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Seven masked suspects armed with hammers and pepper spray shattered glass cases and stole an "unknown amount of assorted fine jewelry" from Sissy's Log Cabin in west Little Rock Wednesday night. Police said they arrived on the scene shortly before 7 p.m. According to the...
KATV
Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Department reported a number of car break-ins at Two Rivers Park this year. Lieutenant Cody Burk with the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Department said since January they've had 47 break-ins, averaging about five per month. "We've arrested people and charged them for breaking...
KATV
Cabot police need the publics help in identifying a woman in regards to forgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department announced on Monday they need help in identifying a woman. Police said that she is wanted for questioning in regard to forgery. If you or anyone you know can identify this woman contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or email him...
As prices rise, funeral homes seeing people more people opt for cremations
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many things have been different since the onset of the pandemic, and people from all walks of life have been impacted by the various changes. Jeff Smith and his family have been operating funeral homes in Central Arkansas for decades, and he's seen firsthand how the business has evolved.
