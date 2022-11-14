LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Where did the sponsorship money for LITfest go?. The company hired to plan and promote the canceled festival now tells KATV sponsors have been refunded. Think Rubix's Managing Principal, Tristan Wilkerson, said on Thursday afternoon, "Sponsors were refunded. Any unspent funds were refunded. Think Rubix did not receive any funds either from the city or the sponsors."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO