Charlottesville, VA

Judge orders UVA shooting suspect held without bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school’s football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Wednesday. The school also announced that it was canceling its final home...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
