FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
State College
Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect
In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Phillymag.com
Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family
Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
buckscountyherald.com
Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks
A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
sanatogapost.com
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio. Crescenz was a good-hearted and...
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia
The suspect demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.
