SC football community reacts to death of Lavel Davis, among 3 killed in UVA shooting

Folks in the South Carolina football community were mourning the loss Monday of a native son.

Former Woodland High School wide receiver and University of Virginia football player Lavel Davis was one of three people killed in a shooting Sunday night on the UVA campus, according to University of Virginia President Jim Ryan.

Woodland High is located in Dorchester County, or about 50 minutes northwest of Charleston.

Ryan announced in a press conference that Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry all were fatally shot. All three were current members with University of Virginia football team.

Authorities announced during the press conference that the shooting suspect, who was identified as former Virginia football player Chris Jones , was taken into custody Monday morning. Jones was still a student at UVA but was no longer a member of the football team, authorities said.

Tributes, reaction and condolences poured in Monday through social media regarding Davis’ death.

“Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing my cousin Lavel Davis Jr. Love and already miss you, kid. @LDJxlll ,” Newberry College tight ends coach Sean Lampkin posted on Twitter.

Among those commenting about Davis were folks from other schools in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

“There are no words to express the grief that the Woodland community is feeling right now. Everything about Lavel Davis was first class and the world is a sadder place because he is gone. Prayers for everyone in the Davis family and the Woodland Community,” Stratford High School athletic director Mathis Burnette posted on Twitter.

“I’m praying for your family bro @LDJxlll .. this hit home not my dawg,” University of South Carolina linebacker and former Fort Dorchester High player Darryl Ware posted to Twitter.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell also posted tribute messages on Twitter. Coastal is scheduled to play Virginia this weekend.

“Awful news from Charlottesville …Thoughts and prayers to the entire @UVA community , the @WoodlandHighSC community & all others impacted by this tragic event,” Beamer tweeted.

Chadwell also talked about Davis during Monday’s weekly Sun Belt Conference Coaches teleconference. He was an assistant at CCU when the Chanticleers recruited Davis.

“ That was actually my recruiting area so I know he was a fantastic player but was an exceptional, exceptional young man and you knew he was destined for some great things,” Chadwell said. “Just heartbroken for him and the family and all of the Woodland community because I know what he meant to them. I know every spring he would come back and talk to their team and I know they are hurting right now.”

Dorchester 4 School District, where Woodland was located, released a statement on Davis’ death on Monday afternoon.

“ Lavel was an outstanding Student Athlete in Dorchester School District 4, who went on to represent his community at the University of Virginia playing Division 1 football. Lavel’s determination to succeed and devotion to family united those around him and made all those who encountered him better for knowing him. Dorchester School District 4 extends our deepest condolences to Lavel’s family, friends, teammates and his community. Please continue to keep the Davis family and the families of the other victims in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

Davis was a junior for head coach Tony Elliott’s Virginia Cavaliers. He appeared in eight games this season and caught 16 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

He redshirted the 2021 season because of an ACL injury. As a freshman in 2020, Davis caught 20 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

“And the nonsense continues!!!! Another young man loses his life for no reason. Such a bright future and and an incredible young man. You’ll be missed “Big Show” (The original). What a pleasure you were to coach at Woodland. Prayers up for the Davis family and Woodland community,” Wilson head coach and former Woodland offensive coordinator Rodney Mooney posted to Twitter.

Davis was a three-star recruit coming out of Woodland High School and played in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl as a senior. He had 110 catches for 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns over his final two high school seasons.

Clemson football reacts to news

The Clemson football community also offered condolences Monday after the shooting. Elliott, Virginia’s first-year coach, spent the previous 11 seasons as an assistant on Dabo Swinney’s staff primarily as an offensive coordinator.

“Most definitely our thoughts and prayers are with all involved with that,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Monday. “Just incredibly sad.”

“We heard about it first thing in the morning when we got here,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “Obviously a very tragic, very tough situation. I talked to Tony this morning just over text and said we were praying for him and his program and the families that were affected.”

“At the end of the day, it’s innocent people that are dying, you know?” Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said. “It’s a college football player like me ... you don’t know that’s gonna happen on that day. So sad. It’s unbelievably sad.”