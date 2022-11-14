ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

A man says he was attacked trying to adopt a shelter dog in Columbia. Now, he’s suing the city

By Morgan Hughes
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uzuwi_0jADkxaY00

A man alleges he was attacked and bitten by a pit bull at the Columbia animal shelter while attempting to adopt a dog from the shelter, and he is now seeking damages from the city, according to a lawsuit filed last Wednesday.

David Cantey says he went to the animal shelter in July hoping to adopt a dog but left mangled.

Cantey and his cousin visited the shelter around noon on July 21. Cantey was let unsupervised into a room with a pit bull at the shelter and told he could take the dog for a walk, according to Cantey’s legal complaint.

After walking the dog, Cantey claims he was again led into a room with the dog without supervision and told to re-kennel the animal, then the dog “viciously attacked” him, according to the complaint.

Cantey was bit on the arm and hand, which was “mangled” and the thumb nearly removed, the complaint adds.

The dog had also not been vaccinated at the time of the attack, according to the complaint.

Cantey is suing the city, which oversees Columbia Animal Services, for negligence and is asking for an unspecified amount of money for damages. He’s being represented by local attorneys Brendan Green and James Ervin.

Cantey claims the city should not have let him handle a dangerous dog without supervision and an employee should have put the dog back into its kennel. He also asserts that the city should have warned him that the dog may be dangerous.

Cantey says he has suffered bodily injury, as well as mental and emotional distress, adding that he has spent money on medical services, lost wages and now has a permanent disability.

“We obviously think it’s a very strong case,” Green said.

Cantey had to undergo surgeries, almost lost his thumb, suffered an infection and underwent a handful of other procedures because of the dog bites, Green said.

It can take 1-2 years for a case to go through circuit court, but Ervin said they may also accept a settlement agreement or other form of mediation “if (the city) is willing to take responsibility and help this guy out.”

Ervin added that another goal of the case is to hopefully get the city to improve its procedures for when people interact with shelter dogs at its facility.

The complaint was filed Nov. 9. The city has 30 days to respond.

When reached for further information, a Columbia spokesperson declined to comment, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Comments / 7

Melissa
4d ago

They aren't even supposed to allow people contact with animals that haven't been vaccinated, let alone unsupervised. That is crazy.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Deputies: South Carolina employee arrested following fight with student

A South Carolina school district employee was booked and charged after an altercation with a student, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Tuesday, Shermanda Thompson, 38, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a verbal argument with the student after telling her to leave the classroom.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Deputies asking for help locating Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old. 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants...
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

19-year-old killed in crash near Lexington identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Lexington County late Thursday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Old Cherokee and Wise Ferry roads just west of Lexington.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lower Richland High School employee was fired after an altercation with a student Tuesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Shermanda Thompson was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree after a verbal argument led to her grabbing a student at Lower Richland High School.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
522
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy