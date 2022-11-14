ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots

Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
