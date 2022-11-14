Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Jets QB Zach Wilson has snarky exchange with reporter when asked about last Patriots loss
A little over two weeks after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson had a snarky exchange with a reporter when discussing his reaction afterwards. When asked Wilson about his “pretty emotional” response coming off the field last month, the second-year quarterback said “I still believe...
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels' status amid struggles: 'Rome was not built in a day'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was questioned about head coach Josh McDaniels' status with the team considering the Raiders' 2-7 record this season.
Bills cancel practice, move game as Buffalo braces for ‘historic snowfall’
A snowstorm of historic proportions is rolling over the Great Lakes this weekend and it’s messing with the Buffalo Bills’ plans. On Friday, the team announced that it had canceled its Friday practice due to weather and will instead have players and coaches meet virtually. This comes a...
NFL coach charged with DUI in Tennessee hours after his team’s win in Green Bay
Early Friday morning, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with speeding as well as driving under the influence -- just hours after his team’s win over the Green Bay Packers, according to police records obtained by Titans Insiders’ Terry McCormick. Downing was with the...
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game
An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse, with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday. Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet. With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the ...
LeSean McCoy Fires Massive Shots At Patriots’ Bill Belichick
When it comes to the discussion of who the greatest NFL coach of all time is, there are a few names that come to mind. However, the one that stands out among all of the greats is New England Patriots’ legend Bill Belichick. Belichick is in his 23rd year...
Colts’ Matt Ryan vented (privately), then settled in at QB (again)
"I think I know how to handle it better," said Matt Ryan of his benching. "I think I’m definitely more mature than I would have been at 27, 28, 30."
Bruins can’t stay this hot forever, but look built for a special season | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — Not many players have been part of a streak like the Bruins are currently on. Winning 15 out of 17 games is rare for any team at any time of the season. Nick Foligno is the exception. The Bruins veteran wing might be the NHL’s foremost active...
Celtics’ injury report: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon listed for Pelicans game
The Celtics are looking for a ninth straight win, but they’re also hoping their two point guards are back and healthy on the court. It seems there’s at least some positive news on the injury front as Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) was listed as probable while Marcus Smart (ankle) is questionable. Both players missed Boston’s win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
