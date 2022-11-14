Read full article on original website
Cheyenne annexes 1,283 acres for High Plains Business Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the unanimous support of its City Council, the City of Cheyenne annexed 1,283 acres of land between Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway, south of College Drive, for the development of the High Plains Business Park. The city’s Public Services Committee recommended the approval...
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
City Council follows County Commissioners in approving plan for East Pershing Boulevard repairs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following in the steps of the Laramie County Commissioners, the Cheyenne City Council approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. A resolution states that the plan below will be adopted for areas between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. The area is chosen because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
Funding, staffing shortages beleaguer youth psychiatric facilities
TORRINGTON — St. Joseph’s Children’s Home looks like a typical school. A manicured lawn leads to the orange brick building where children take K-12 courses in math, social studies and science. Inside, a library filled with books sits down the hall from a gym. On a Tuesday in November, a din rises from the lunchroom as elementary students eat.
Cheyenne Animal Control changing hours effective immediately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that Animal Control has changed its operating hours. The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a change from its original hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officers will be on call for overnight emergencies; residents should...
Cheyenne residents to have snow, negative temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be facing snow later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 16, will have a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 35. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. There will be a 60% chance of snow after 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulations of less than half an inch. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 13 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
Obituaries: Lemaster; Esch; Clayton; Godfrey; Weickum
Johnny Lemaster: March 19, 1927 – November 15, 2022. Johnny Lemaster, 95, of Albin, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center. He was born March 19, 1927, to Floyd and Alice Lemaster in Albin. He was one of eight children. He devoted his life to farming and taking care of his mother.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne makes interference with emergency calls, calling 911 without an emergency a misdemeanor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will now be a misdemeanor offense in Cheyenne for someone to interfere with another person’s attempt to call 911 or for other emergency services. It will also be a misdemeanor to call 911 when there’s no emergency situation. On Monday, the Cheyenne City...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Taran Payne – Failure...
Cheyenne to have snow today before sunny start to the weekend on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents will have snow for most of the day today, with a sunny start to the weekend on Friday. Today, Nov. 17, will have a patchy fog until 4 p.m., with the chance of precipitation sitting at 90% throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 19 degrees before dropping in the afternoon to around 10. Winds will be in the north at 15–20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph and windchill values between -5 and 5 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of snow in the evening before 3 a.m., with patchy fog between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The evening will otherwise be cloudy with a low of -4. Winds will be in the north at 5–15 mph with windchill values between -10 and -15.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/18/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. It has been one heck of a week for me! Judy and I were scheduled to take a vacation to Paris, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Cheyenne Hotel at Disney Paris. I found it very cool that our western heritage is being honored in Europe at Disneyland. Our second stop of the trip included a visit to Lourdes, France, to meet the mayor of our sister city. Lourdes is the home of the first Pyrenean Championship Rodeo, a cowboy history we both share. Judy and I had the perfect ending to our trip set in Tunis, Tunisia. Our Army National Guard has a sister relationship with Tunisia. Judy and I have been blessed to have met so many folks from Tunisia during their visit to Wyoming; as a show of respect, we wanted to repay their kindness and visit their beautiful country. Tunis is located north of the African coast and sits south of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s breathtakingly beautiful in pictures and by their descriptions.
Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
Shondra Derby named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Shondra Derby, a senior at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 21. She was nominated by the selection committee because she is a dedicated student. She is intelligent, happy, and a little shy.
Actor, comedian Steve-O adds January show in Cheyenne to Bucket List Tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “JACKASS” star, stand-up comedian and “New York Times” best-selling author Steve-O has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour, and will be headed to Cheyenne. The star will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Jan. 11, 2023. Tickets can...
