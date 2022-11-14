ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several...
WRAL

Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot

CNN — Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty.
WRAL

Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

CNN — More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country's power grid under extra...
WRAL

Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

CNN — President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente...

