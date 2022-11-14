Zolita – The Falling Out / Falling In Tour at Voodoo Room at the House of Blues San Diego in San Diego Feb 28th, 2023 – presale password

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
Mayor Gloria's new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads up for review
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Rock Church Pastor Breaks Silence on Former Church Elder Charged With Child-Abuse Death
San Diego Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson spoke publicly Sunday about the death of 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack. It was the first time he addressed the adopted child’s alleged killing and the arrest of three former church members in connection with her death. That included her adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, and that woman’s parents.
Schools in Mountain Empire Unified School District close due to high winds
Classes were canceled Wednesday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District due to high winds, district officials announced.
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
Clarified: County Hospitals See Manageable Increase in Respiratory Illnesses
The number of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases continues to climb in San Diego County, but local hospitals Monday clarified that they are not seeing a massive spike in hospitalizations or being forced to use overflow tents as triage. The local health systems officials said they felt the need to...
