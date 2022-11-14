ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job

OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim

Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying

OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Remembering victim in Sunday Omaha mass shooting with prayer walk

OMAHA, Neb. — Friends, family and strangers will gather Tuesday night to honor the memory of 20-year-old Karly Wood. She died during Sunday's mass shooting, when someone opened fire at a birthday party inside a rental hall near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. Seven others were hurt when a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after car pins them against garage door

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified

(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy