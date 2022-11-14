Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
iheart.com
KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
WOWT
Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate
Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.
KETV.com
iheart.com
KETV.com
One person transported to hospital with CPR in progress after crash in Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a crash involving a semi-truck in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash occurred near the Storz Expressway and Sorensen Parkway intersection around 3:08 p.m., authorities said. Authorities at the scene...
KETV.com
Remembering victim in Sunday Omaha mass shooting with prayer walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Friends, family and strangers will gather Tuesday night to honor the memory of 20-year-old Karly Wood. She died during Sunday's mass shooting, when someone opened fire at a birthday party inside a rental hall near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. Seven others were hurt when a...
KETV.com
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
iheart.com
KETV.com
KETV.com
KETV.com
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
