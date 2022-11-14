ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Beach Radio

Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America

First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
ALABAMA STATE
Beach Radio

Record streak for New Jersey job growth snapped in October

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
