Derick Irisha Brown convicted of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping death
A federal jury has convicted Derick Irisha Brown in the 2019 deadly abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The jury deliberated for about one hour and 15 minutes before alerting court officials they had reached a verdict. Brown, 32, was convicted of kidnapping that resulted in death and...
Squatters on Alabama school property defy judge’s order to leave as power cut to trailer
Squatters living in a trailer on the property of an Alabama middle school are defying a judge’s order to leave as school district officials cut electricity to the trailer and police arrived on the scene, according to a report. Barry Yonker and Rodney Lott are supposed to be out...
11th Circuit judges consider pause on Alabama youth transgender treatment
A panel of judges for the 11th Circuit U.S. District Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday in a controversial case against the state’s recent ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April, bans puberty blockers,...
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
Black men suing Montgomery Hyundai plant for racial discrimination: White manager was called ‘master’
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is the subject of another racial discrimination lawsuit - this time filed by five Black men who say they were denied promotions, punished with writeups and, in one instance, told to report to a white manager who was referred to as “master.”. The 34-page...
