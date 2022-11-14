Read full article on original website
FTX's new chief takes aim at former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
The now-bankrupt FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, introduced himself with a bang Thursday. Driving the news: Four business days after FTX filed a surprise Chapter 11 case, FTX finally filed its "first day declaration," a document in which the company’s executives tell the full backstory about why it sought bankruptcy protection.
Sam Bankman-Fried's farcical fundraising effort
Sam Bankman-Fried yesterday created headlines and lawyer ulcers by instigating a direct message interview with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which he insulted regulators and his own accounting acumen. What to know: It's impossible to take Bankman-Fried at his word right now, because so many of them are nonsensical. They...
Crypto exchanges mum on abrupt stablecoin deposits halt
Binance and OKX yesterday suspended deposits in Circle's (USDC) and Tether's (USDT) stablecoins based on the Solana blockchain, in a puzzling display of crypto exchange operations. Why it matters: The top two dollar-pegged stablecoins by market capitalization are listed on dozens of exchanges, but the sudden, unexplained actions taken by...
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Cade Cunningham caught in crypto collapse
The astonishing collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is casting new light on an endorsement deal Pistons star Cade Cunningham signed last year, Crain's reports.What happened: Cunningham received bitcoin as part of a deal with the crypto exchange BlockFi, which is tied to FTX and "preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing."Many other star athletes and celebrities also promoted crypto.Flashback: "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness," Cunningham said in a news release announcing the endorsement.Between the lines: Cunningham's bitcoin bonus was "insignificant" and separate from the overall cash payment he received from BlockFi, a source familiar with the deal told Crain's.The bottom line: As always, beware of taking financial advice from celebrities.
Why the decades-old Enron scandal matters now
John Ray III, now the CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, also helped clean up one of corporate America’s biggest collapses 20 years ago: Enron. History isn't repeating, per se, but it rhymes. Why it matters: If FTX's blowup is anything like Enron's, that means big changes are...
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
Bahamas regulator moves to secure FTX's crypto
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas announced today that it had moved FTX Digital Markets (FDM) assets to wallets in the control of the government agency. The big picture: A venue battle over the FTX bankruptcy is underway. A filing yesterday sought to bring proceedings under the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Elon Musk defends himself in Tesla pay package trial
Elon Musk defended his multi-billion dollar Tesla pay package in a Delaware courtroom Wednesday — dismissing claims that he had a role in putting together the largest ever corporate compensation deal. Main takeaways: His testimony was consistent with what he’s talked about in the past — including his views...
What Does $100 Buy You in Today’s Economy?
What $100 could buy you 100 years ago looks different than what $100 can buy you today. According to the CPI Inflation Calculator, $100 in 1922 is worth the equivalent of $1,753 in 2022. In other...
Daily Wire says streaming service has surpassed 1M subscribers
The Daily Wire, a conservative media and entertainment company, says it now has more than 1 million paid subscribers to its streaming service DailyWire+. Why it matters: The company has been positioning DailyWire+ as a conservative alternative to mainstream entertainment companies, particularly Disney. In March, Daily Wire execs said the...
Bearish bets build in the stock market
The market is actually up this month, but bearish bets are building fast. The big picture: A measure of sentiment from the options markets shows that bets on falling stock prices have sharply outpaced those expecting prices to rise. This measure, known as the CBOE U.S. equity put/call ratio, has...
