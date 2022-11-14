ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Axios

FTX's new chief takes aim at former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

The now-bankrupt FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, introduced himself with a bang Thursday. Driving the news: Four business days after FTX filed a surprise Chapter 11 case, FTX finally filed its "first day declaration," a document in which the company’s executives tell the full backstory about why it sought bankruptcy protection.
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried's farcical fundraising effort

Sam Bankman-Fried yesterday created headlines and lawyer ulcers by instigating a direct message interview with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which he insulted regulators and his own accounting acumen. What to know: It's impossible to take Bankman-Fried at his word right now, because so many of them are nonsensical. They...
Axios

Crypto exchanges mum on abrupt stablecoin deposits halt

Binance and OKX yesterday suspended deposits in Circle's (USDC) and Tether's (USDT) stablecoins based on the Solana blockchain, in a puzzling display of crypto exchange operations. Why it matters: The top two dollar-pegged stablecoins by market capitalization are listed on dozens of exchanges, but the sudden, unexplained actions taken by...
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
Axios Detroit

Cade Cunningham caught in crypto collapse

The astonishing collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is casting new light on an endorsement deal Pistons star Cade Cunningham signed last year, Crain's reports.What happened: Cunningham received bitcoin as part of a deal with the crypto exchange BlockFi, which is tied to FTX and "preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing."Many other star athletes and celebrities also promoted crypto.Flashback: "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness," Cunningham said in a news release announcing the endorsement.Between the lines: Cunningham's bitcoin bonus was "insignificant" and separate from the overall cash payment he received from BlockFi, a source familiar with the deal told Crain's.The bottom line: As always, beware of taking financial advice from celebrities.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Why the decades-old Enron scandal matters now

John Ray III, now the CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, also helped clean up one of corporate America’s biggest collapses 20 years ago: Enron. History isn't repeating, per se, but it rhymes. Why it matters: If FTX's blowup is anything like Enron's, that means big changes are...
Axios

Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
Axios

Bahamas regulator moves to secure FTX's crypto

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas announced today that it had moved FTX Digital Markets (FDM) assets to wallets in the control of the government agency. The big picture: A venue battle over the FTX bankruptcy is underway. A filing yesterday sought to bring proceedings under the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

Elon Musk defends himself in Tesla pay package trial

Elon Musk defended his multi-billion dollar Tesla pay package in a Delaware courtroom Wednesday — dismissing claims that he had a role in putting together the largest ever corporate compensation deal. Main takeaways: His testimony was consistent with what he’s talked about in the past — including his views...
Axios

Daily Wire says streaming service has surpassed 1M subscribers

The Daily Wire, a conservative media and entertainment company, says it now has more than 1 million paid subscribers to its streaming service DailyWire+. Why it matters: The company has been positioning DailyWire+ as a conservative alternative to mainstream entertainment companies, particularly Disney. In March, Daily Wire execs said the...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Bearish bets build in the stock market

The market is actually up this month, but bearish bets are building fast. The big picture: A measure of sentiment from the options markets shows that bets on falling stock prices have sharply outpaced those expecting prices to rise. This measure, known as the CBOE U.S. equity put/call ratio, has...
Axios

Axios

