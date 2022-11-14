ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

By Emaryi Williams
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaJHI_0jADixey00

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting.

Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin.

Davis was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia and had been playing with the university since 2020. He was also one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes to appear on the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Hill

3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night. Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference, indicating the tragedy occurred...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WVNS

Local Students React to UVA Shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday. Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe. One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WVNS

WVU Tech Police Keeping Eye on UVA Shooting Investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As more become available about the shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia, WVU Tech campus police is one of many police departments keeping an eye on the investigation. Jake Corey is WVU Tech’s Police Chief. He said that whenever an incident like this occurs, his department will take a look at what their […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community mourns the loss of 28 year old after fatal shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The community is mourning the loss of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson after a fatal shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg. A vigil was held outside the restaurant for the community to honor Tyler and offer their condolences to all those impacted by the tragic event.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy