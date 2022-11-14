Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Western Kentucky TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Line: Auburn -6 This game will determine... Auburn still has a chance of becoming bowl eligible. The Tigers must win their last two games, starting with Western Kentucky and concluding with the Iron Bowl next week at Alabama. Western Kentucky would love a win against a foe from the Southeastern Conference.
Auburn hopes to do right by star-crossed senior class in home finale against WKU
Cadillac Williams recalls the emotions he felt 18 years ago, running onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the last time as a player. Williams’ Senior Day — his final home game with the Tigers—came against rival Georgia. Auburn won, 24-6, to cap a memorable day for that group of seniors during an undefeated season. Williams and his fellow seniors got a proper sendoff that year, even if their flawless campaign didn’t culminate in a national title.
Saban ‘encouraged’ by freshmen WRs, names 2 when asked about progress
The 2022 Alabama signing class was heavy on the offensive skilled positions. That included three high school receivers ranked among the top 12 at their position for a season where talent was needed. Losing the bulk of last year’s receiving production also called for some transfer portal help that hasn’t always lived up to the billing.
No. 13 Auburn basketball leaning on depth early in season
Bruce Pearl is finding strength in numbers early on this season for No. 13 Auburn. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, of course; Pearl expressed his intrigue about Auburn’s reestablished depth well before the season started, but it has played out exceptionally through the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Following the return of Chane Westry, Auburn now boasts an 11-deep rotation and a comfortable distribution of playing time that has no player averaging more than 25 minutes per game early on this season.
Auburn football coaching rumors: Tigers talking to 2x national champion HC
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Updating Auburn’s football coaching search
Auburn athletic director John Cohen’s intention to reframe “Auburn being Auburn” is starting to reflect in his approach toward hiring a replacement for Bryan Harsin as the Tigers’ football coach. Cohen is going about the coaching search to replace Bryan Harsin with a subtle method that’s different from what several longtime observers of Auburn movements are used to seeing on the Plains.
Alabama, Auburn student veterans set for ‘Operation Iron Ruck’ to promote suicide prevention
Student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University are again gearing up for Operation Iron Ruck, an annual event to help veterans charity organizations and to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck comes in conjunction with the Iron Bowl football game. Starting...
Cadillac Williams is getting comfortable in driver’s seat at Auburn
Carnell Williams never aspired to be a head coach when he started his coaching career in 2016 at West Georgia as an offensive graduate assistant. He didn’t expect to be a head coach when he went to IMG Academy as an assistant coach or in 2019 when Guz Malzhan brought Williams on as a running back coach at his beloved alma mater.
thewestsidegazette.com
Tigers Dominate Tuskegee For First-Ever SIAC Football Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Greenville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Thomasville High School basketball team will have a game with Greenville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals
The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
Montgomery, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 16, 2022, 14:00:00. The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
Missing Talladega County girls found safe in Georgia, father arrested
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled an alert for four missing girls from Talladega County after authorities said the children had been found safe. Around noon, ALEA issued an update saying the alert was cancelled. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old, were located in Clayton County, Ga.
Renaming of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis schools will be first to test Alabama monuments law
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0