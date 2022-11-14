ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Auburn hopes to do right by star-crossed senior class in home finale against WKU

Cadillac Williams recalls the emotions he felt 18 years ago, running onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the last time as a player. Williams’ Senior Day — his final home game with the Tigers—came against rival Georgia. Auburn won, 24-6, to cap a memorable day for that group of seniors during an undefeated season. Williams and his fellow seniors got a proper sendoff that year, even if their flawless campaign didn’t culminate in a national title.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

No. 13 Auburn basketball leaning on depth early in season

Bruce Pearl is finding strength in numbers early on this season for No. 13 Auburn. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, of course; Pearl expressed his intrigue about Auburn’s reestablished depth well before the season started, but it has played out exceptionally through the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Following the return of Chane Westry, Auburn now boasts an 11-deep rotation and a comfortable distribution of playing time that has no player averaging more than 25 minutes per game early on this season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Updating Auburn’s football coaching search

Auburn athletic director John Cohen’s intention to reframe “Auburn being Auburn” is starting to reflect in his approach toward hiring a replacement for Bryan Harsin as the Tigers’ football coach. Cohen is going about the coaching search to replace Bryan Harsin with a subtle method that’s different from what several longtime observers of Auburn movements are used to seeing on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams is getting comfortable in driver’s seat at Auburn

Carnell Williams never aspired to be a head coach when he started his coaching career in 2016 at West Georgia as an offensive graduate assistant. He didn’t expect to be a head coach when he went to IMG Academy as an assistant coach or in 2019 when Guz Malzhan brought Williams on as a running back coach at his beloved alma mater.
AUBURN, AL
thewestsidegazette.com

Tigers Dominate Tuskegee For First-Ever SIAC Football Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
TUSKEGEE, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greenville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Thomasville High School basketball team will have a game with Greenville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
GREENVILLE, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals

The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
TROY, AL
AL.com

Missing Talladega County girls found safe in Georgia, father arrested

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled an alert for four missing girls from Talladega County after authorities said the children had been found safe. Around noon, ALEA issued an update saying the alert was cancelled. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old, were located in Clayton County, Ga.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
AUBURN, AL
