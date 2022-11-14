Bruce Pearl is finding strength in numbers early on this season for No. 13 Auburn. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, of course; Pearl expressed his intrigue about Auburn’s reestablished depth well before the season started, but it has played out exceptionally through the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Following the return of Chane Westry, Auburn now boasts an 11-deep rotation and a comfortable distribution of playing time that has no player averaging more than 25 minutes per game early on this season.

