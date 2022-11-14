Diddy Floods Yung Miami’s Living Room With Red Roses & She’s Impressed: ‘I Love You, Papi’

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

What’s more romantic than a dozen roses? Well, a lot more roses! Diddy showered his girlfriend Yung Miami with love by sending her tons of red roses, as she celebrated on her Instagram on Sunday, November 13. In one of the clips that she shared, Miami, 28 showed a card that Diddy, 52, sent her with a loving note. “I love you,” he wrote, and signed it with his nickname “Papi.”

Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, shared a series of photos of herself posing with the tons of roses, which included bouquets, petals and intricate arrangements. Miami stunned in a black, silk dress as she laid out on a couch near the roses. She captioned the post with a lyric from Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Spin Bout U,” which also played in the videos she took. “The way you make me feel these days,” she wrote with heart, rose and wide-eyed emojis.

Miami was clearly moved by Diddy’s sweet move, as she shared more videos of herself showing off the flowers. She wrote how touched she was by her boyfriend’s romantic gesture. “I’m still in tears,” she wrote. “I’m crying. My heart can’t take it.”

Diddy sent tons of flowers to his girlfriend Yung Miami. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

Diddy and the City Girls rapper were

to be involved back in late December 2021 and early January, when they celebrated the new year together. The record executive announced that the two were an item in an interview on Miami’s Caresha Please podcast in June. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends.” Diddy later gushed about the “Rap Freaks” star. “You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself,” he said.

Shortly after speaking about their relationship, Diddy strangely skipped over Miami when accepting a BET award in June. He thanked his ex-girlfriend Cassie for helping “holding me down in the dark times, love,” as he said. Despite the one snub, the pair have shown some PDA, like when Diddy kissed his girlfriend after she was nominated for a BET award in September.