ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Diddy Floods Yung Miami’s Living Room With Red Roses & She’s Impressed: ‘I Love You, Papi’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN3GC_0jADie8P00
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

What’s more romantic than a dozen roses? Well, a lot more roses! Diddy showered his girlfriend Yung Miami with love by sending her tons of red roses, as she celebrated on her Instagram on Sunday, November 13. In one of the clips that she shared, Miami, 28 showed a card that Diddy, 52, sent her with a loving note. “I love you,” he wrote, and signed it with his nickname “Papi.”

Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, shared a series of photos of herself posing with the tons of roses, which included bouquets, petals and intricate arrangements. Miami stunned in a black, silk dress as she laid out on a couch near the roses. She captioned the post with a lyric from Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Spin Bout U,” which also played in the videos she took. “The way you make me feel these days,” she wrote with heart, rose and wide-eyed emojis.

Miami was clearly moved by Diddy’s sweet move, as she shared more videos of herself showing off the flowers. She wrote how touched she was by her boyfriend’s romantic gesture. “I’m still in tears,” she wrote. “I’m crying. My heart can’t take it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jriDG_0jADie8P00
Diddy sent tons of flowers to his girlfriend Yung Miami. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

Diddy and the City Girls rapper were

to be involved back in late December 2021 and early January, when they celebrated the new year together. The record executive announced that the two were an item in an interview on Miami’s Caresha Please podcast in June. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends.” Diddy later gushed about the “Rap Freaks” star. “You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself,” he said.

Shortly after speaking about their relationship, Diddy strangely skipped over Miami when accepting a BET award in June. He thanked his ex-girlfriend Cassie for helping “holding me down in the dark times, love,” as he said. Despite the one snub, the pair have shown some PDA, like when Diddy kissed his girlfriend after she was nominated for a BET award in September.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello & BF Austin Kevitch Link Arms As They Goof Around For Paparazzi On Rare Public Date Night

You know the relationship is going well when you’ve found someone that you can be goofy with. Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Austin Kevitch both looked like they were having a blast as they left after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, November 17. The pair looked like they were sharing a laugh as they laughed as they left the restaurant and headed to their car.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Holds Hands With Clara Chia On Date Night After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Shakira

Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, enjoyed a night out in his native Spain on Nov. 16, roughly a week after Gerard, 35, and his ex, Shakira, secured a custody agreement concerning their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. During the night out, Gerard and Clara held hands outside a Japanese restaurant. Gerard dressed casually for the evening by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. Clara dressed more formally, opting for a black blazer, pants, and a top. She complemented the look with a pair of white-and-black shoes.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms He’s Engaged To His ‘Soulmate’ Firerose, 34: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus is getting married again! The country singer, 61, confirmed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, 34, on November 16. The couple posed for cute photos where Firerose gleefully showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring, as seen HERE. Billy told People that he and Firerose met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago, and they reconnected during the COVID pandemic following Billy’s split from his wife of almost 30 years, Tish Cyrus, 55.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Christmas Song By Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande In Cute Video: Watch

Either North West was eager to kick off the Holiday season with her mother, Kim Kardashian, or she was feeling her full Ariana Grande fantasy on Tuesday (Nov. 15). North, 9, posted a TikTok of her and Kim, 42, lip-syncing to Ariana’s Christmas classic, “Santa Tell Me.” The fact that the song was by Pete Davidson’s former fiancée didn’t seem to faze Kim, who joined her daughter in the video. North rocked a high pony along with her Sierra Canton School uniform, making her an excellent substitute for Ariana.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
HollywoodLife

‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, 38, is officially off the market! He and his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, announced their engagement in a nonchalant way via Instagram on Thursday. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” the Easy-Bake Battle host captioned the fuzzy selfie of the two. His partner also followed up on his fiancé’s post with a carousel of photos that included their 2019 Blockbuster zombies Halloween costume. “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Kevin captioned the post.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Shows Off Tattoo That May Confirm She Married Ryan Gosling: Photo

Did Eva Mendes secretly marry Ryan Gosling? That’s the question that was sparked after she intentionally showed off a wrist tattoo that seemed like a clue to something connected to the 42-year-old actor, in a new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old beauty had her arm held up and over her nose as she looked into the camera with a serious face, in the snapshot, and the ink read, “de gosling.”
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
HollywoodLife

Vinny Guadagnino & Gabby Windey Flirt On Instagram After Her Split With Eric Schwer

Gabby Windey 31,, and Vinny Guadagnino seem to be taking a flirty turn since her recent split from Erich Schwer, 29. Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, are both competing on the 31st season of Dancing With The Stars — but have seemingly taken their chemistry to Instagram (which fans quickly noticed) — especially when Vinny called her his “baby mamma” while saying “good job.” Her reply back? Calling the Jersey Shore star her “main man.” The two have also been commenting on several of each other’s photos.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Tisdale Finds Out Her ‘Best Friend’ & Vanessa Hudgens’ Ex Austin Butler Is Actually Her Cousin

Ashley Tisdale had one hilarious surprise when she decided to peek into her family tree! The High School Musical star discovered she is related to one of her best friends, who is also one of her bestie’s exes, on the latest episode of Ancestry’s “2 Lies & A Leaf” series. The best friend was Austin Butler, whom Ashley learned is her 10th cousin, and his ex was Ashley’s HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens!
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
261K+
Followers
24K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy