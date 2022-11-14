ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL

There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy