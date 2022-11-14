Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
Evansville-area high school football semistate score updates, streaming links
EVANSVILLE — It's time to figure out which teams will be headed to Lucas Oil Stadium for the IHSAA state football finals, and which teams will start sending athletes to the basketball and wrestling teams. It's semistate Friday and two Southern Indiana Athletic Conference teams remain in the hunt for state berths. Kyle...
Ohio State, Michigan can’t fall victim to dangerous lookahead spots
It is trap game season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines on Saturday!. While Michigan at Ohio State will decide the Big Ten East winner, as well as the most formidable challenger to Georgia throughout the entire Power Five, they must avoid their trap games first. Entering the...
Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL
There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0