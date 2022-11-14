In an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke about the potential of Jake Paul to become a big star in WWE like his brother Logan has. He said: “If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit. Logan was the fastest person I’ve ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He’s been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he’s learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that’s a pretty good tag team. I think they’re used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it’s getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great.“

