Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Isla Dawn Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Alba Fyre In Women’s Title Match

The Witch of NXT UK has arrived in NXT, with Isla Dawn costing ALba Fyre the Women’s Championship on this week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT was main evened with Alba Fyre challenging Mandy Rose in a Last Woman’s Standing match for the championship. While Rose had to fight for herself for much of the match thanks to Toxic Attraction being out of action, Dawn appeared at the end of the match to spray mist in Fyre’s eyes and push her off a ladder through the announce table, allowing Rose to retain the title.
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia...
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
Tony Khan Discusses Details On Showcasing FTR In AEW

Speaking recently on the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan offered some comments on his view of FTR and using the team in AEW events (per Fightful). Khan expressed his desire to see particular matchups on AEW and lamented the impossibility of implementing certain bouts he would have liked to see there. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the full call from WrestleZone below.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22

Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
The Miz Thinks Jake Paul Could Also Be A Star In WWE Like His Brother

In an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke about the potential of Jake Paul to become a big star in WWE like his brother Logan has. He said: “If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit. Logan was the fastest person I’ve ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He’s been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he’s learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that’s a pretty good tag team. I think they’re used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it’s getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great.“
Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 11.15.22

November 15th, 2022 | Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Hey, so I might have the time/availability to do more reviews going forward. I was going to do NXT but with two of those already on 411mania, I figured I’d give AEW Dark a shot. Paris Van Dale (0-2)...
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga

In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
Change Made To Women’s Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a change to the Interim Women’s World Championship eliminator match on Dynamite tonight. The Bunny is out with an illness, so Anna Jay will be taking her place against Toni Storm. If she wins, she gets a title match after Full Gear.

