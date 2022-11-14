ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Biden administration considering another extension of student loan payment pause

President Joe Biden’s administration is considering another extension of the pause on federal student loan payments as legal challenges to his broader student loan forgiveness plan move forward. The Education Department confirmed this week that another payment pause is a possibility, according to Business Insider. The Washington Post reported...
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy