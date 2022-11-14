Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration considering another extension of student loan payment pause
President Joe Biden’s administration is considering another extension of the pause on federal student loan payments as legal challenges to his broader student loan forgiveness plan move forward. The Education Department confirmed this week that another payment pause is a possibility, according to Business Insider. The Washington Post reported...
On The Money — Officials turn to Supreme Court to save debt relief
The White House may need the Supreme Court to salvage its plans to wipe out student loan debt. We’ll also look at the ongoing decline in home sales and a federal investigation into why you couldn’t get Taylor Swift tickets. 🎄 But first, get your first look at the Capitol Christmas tree. Welcome to On…
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt cancellation plan
Washington — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Trump Org. CFO says he betrayed trust, denies family was involved in scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and...
U.S. urges jury to convict Oath Keepers for plotting to keep Trump in power
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A prosecutor on Friday urged jurors to convict Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and four associates, saying they "threw their bodies to the cause" on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0