Stallone and Schwarzenegger ‘Disliked Each Other Immensely’ Due to Box Office Rivalry: ‘We Truly Loathed Each Other’

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is eyeing a -65% second weekend decline at this point in time, which will translate to about $64M after a Friday that’s $17M-$19M. The pic has a shot at hitting $70M. Ten-day running total for Wakanda Forever at its current rate will land at $284.7M at 4,396 theaters, which would be 3% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the same point in time. What Wakanda has that the Doctor did not is 45% K-12 schools out and 17% colleges on Monday heading to everyone off on Thanksgiving...

27 MINUTES AGO