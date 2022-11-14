Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Trust Nuggets & Bucks As Underdogs)
We’re getting started on all of our weekend betting here at BetSided, with an 11-game slate today in the NBA. BetSided knows it’s easy to get lost in all the games happening, so here are our favorite plays for tonight’s slate. Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick.
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
5 players the Los Angeles Lakers should have never given up on
Rob Pelinka has made a lot of mistakes with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is a reason why the Lakers went from winning the 2020 NBA Championship to being one of the worst teams in the entire league two years later. Pelinka has made ill-advised moves to bring in players...
Miami football at Clemson Week 12 best bets
The Miami football team plays at Clemson as a significant underdog on Saturday. Miami covered the point spread for the first time this season as a 1.5-point underdog in a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech last weekend. The line for Miami at Clemson has come down from the Tigers being a 19.5 favorite to 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.
