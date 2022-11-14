ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Collisions involving deer begin to rise in November

OKLAHOMA CITY — Wildlife officials said crashes involving deer are on the rise in Oklahoma. Crashes involving deer moving in front of vehicles on highways typically rise during this time of year, but these wrecks can be deadly. "This is the time of year when deer are on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

