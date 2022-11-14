Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KOCO
Crews battle fire after school bus catches fire in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews put out a fire on a school bus early Friday morning in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a neighborhood near Northwest 36th Street and MacArthur Boulevard after someone reported seeing flames coming from a school bus. Warr Acres...
Tenants upset over water disruptions at local apartment community
Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they've reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water's been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won't fix the problem.
Metro apartment catches fire and is quickly put out
Fire officials say a commercial fire at the Creekside Apartments caught fire in a two story vacant structure.
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
Family claims road continues to crumble in Grady County
A family is fed up in Grady County, claiming their road is becoming impassable, especially after severe weather events.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
KOCO
Owners heartbroken after commercial fire destroys business in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owners were heartbroken after a commercial fire destroyed a business in Oklahoma City. The fire happened on Robinson Street just across from Scissortail Park and shut down that road for a few hours. One of the owners of the business told KOCO 5 she was heartbroken to see what has meant so much to her family be taken so quickly.
Vehicle collision in NW part of the metro due to high rate of speed
Oklahoma City Police say a Dump Truck was hit this afternoon at NW 164th between May and Portland by a small SUV due to a high rate of speed.
‘I feel like the color has gotten a lot worse,’ El Reno city officials say recent fires to blame for more discolored water
There have been growing complaints in the town of El Reno about its "dirty" water.
KOCO
Authorities urge drivers to use caution, patience while heading to Bedlam football game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of people will hit Interstate 35 to Norman on Saturday for a chilly Bedlam matchup. Authorities said drivers should pack their patience if they're headed to Norman. Game days are big, but Bedlam is always bigger. With so many people hitting the roads, AAA and...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
KTUL
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
KOCO
Grand reopening for Myriad Gardens’ Crystal Bridge set for Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — After being closed for more than a year, the Crystal Bridge at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City is set to reopen Thursday. Authorities closed the Oklahoma City staple while crews renovated and upgraded the inside. Myriad Gardens officials said the new Crystal Bridge will be...
KOCO
Collisions involving deer begin to rise in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Wildlife officials said crashes involving deer are on the rise in Oklahoma. Crashes involving deer moving in front of vehicles on highways typically rise during this time of year, but these wrecks can be deadly. "This is the time of year when deer are on the...
News On 6
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
okcfox.com
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
