MKA’s Jordan Fishback commits to Oberlin College to play lacrosse, enjoys fine football season this fall

essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football team stuns St. Joe’s in the state quarterfinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Liam Londergan found Julius Vicari in the back right corner of the end zone with a 2-yard touchdown fade pass with 7.4 seconds remaining to give the Seton Hall Prep football team a 34-30 win over St. Joseph Regional of Montvale in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A quarterfinal game. SHP improved to 6-5 on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team completes outstanding season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team completed an outstanding season with a 19-3 record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Pirates lost a tight defensive battle to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, on a goal with 3:36 left in the second half at Franklin High School in Somerset in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A state final.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team finishes as state runner-up, ends great season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team came so close to winning the state championship. Though the Mountaineers came up short in a penalty-kick shootout, head coach Doug Nevins’ team certainly can be proud of its great run and season. West Orange and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Slavoj Žižek returns to Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Slavoj Žižek, the internationally renowned academic whom the Chronicle of Higher Education famously dubbed “the Elvis of cultural theory,” returned to Seton Hall University in early November for a public event titled “An Evening with Slavoj Žižek: Why Do We Enjoy Feeling Ashamed?”
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Township honors its veterans, names DeNotaris Veteran of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community showed its support of the veterans who have served this great nation, especially those who reside in the township, with its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. A highlight of this year’s ceremony included the presentation of the 2022 Veteran of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield holds its first veterans resource fair
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The first-ever Bloomfield Veterans Resource Fair was held Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Bloomfield High School lobby. The event was sponsored by the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department, under the auspices of its subcommittee for veterans. Department Director Michael L. Sceurman said the subcommittee...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County again votes blue in midterm elections
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In Essex County, residents overwhelmingly voted blue in county, state and national elections. County Clerk Christopher Durkin certified the election on Nov. 17; all Essex County results listed came from the clerk’s website on Nov. 17. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner
NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.
essexnewsdaily.com
Local convenience store owner continues Indian art traditions
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roopa Raja, owner of Raja’s Deli on Washington Avenue in Belleville, practices rangoli, a traditional Indian art form in which the artist creates patterns on the floor or a tabletop using powders, which can be from rocks and sand, spices, flower petals, and more. “No...
