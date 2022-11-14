A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for assault and manufacturing methamphetamine. Indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree disorderly conduct is 35-year-old Eboni Neylon of Hopkinsville. She allegedly she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO