Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug...
14news.com
Man charged with overdose death of toddler pleads not guilty
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the six people charged in connection to the death of a three-year-old girl pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury. [RELATED: Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose set to be sentenced]. On Friday, Arcinial Watt was scheduled to make...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs. Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, manufacturing methamphetamine
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for assault and manufacturing methamphetamine. Indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree disorderly conduct is 35-year-old Eboni Neylon of Hopkinsville. She allegedly she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]
whvoradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as rail trail rape suspect awaits rape kit report
Proceedings were continued in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the rape case against Jason Morse, as officials await the return of testing on a rape kit. Jason Morse, who remains lodged in the Christian County Jail and appeared in court, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with evidence and is accused of raping a young woman on the rail trail in July.
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
wevv.com
Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it...
clarksvillenow.com
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Caffey gets 21 years in prison for second-degree murder
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2020 murder of 42-year-old Christopher Young. In the early morning hours of May 13, 2020, Clarksville Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Police found Young hanging out of his SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving five cars on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on U.S. Highway...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Indicted On Caldwell Drug Trafficking Charges Arrested
A Hopkinsville woman indicted this month in Caldwell County for drug trafficking was arrested Tuesday night. According to a Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrest citation, Belynda Buckley was taken into custody around 10:40 on Butler Road on a Caldwell County indictment warrant signed by Circuit Judge Jamus Redd, III. The citation indicates the information for the indictment was from an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) Office – West.
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
14news.com
Two men arrested on drug charges in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested on a lengthy list of drug charges after a traffic stop. The Madisonville Police Department tried to pull over a truck for expired plates on Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. Police say the driver of the truck was 35 year old William...
14news.com
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
5-car collision leaves two women in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says it was dispatched to a collision with injuries at US Highway 231 and Highway 298 on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.
