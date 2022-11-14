ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Honoring Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire from BPD

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department’s Community Advisory Board has honored Officer Kolin Burmaster with an award for his 39 years of service the community. Officer Burmaster will be retiring at the end of this year. The Beaumont Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Helping the homeless in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Donate to Coats & Kettles and help keep Southeast Texans warm this winter!

Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Magic of Lights opening at Ford Park

BEAUMONT — Magic of Lights is a drive-thru Christmas experience for the whole family. The light display will be open November 18 through January 1, 5pm to 10pm every night. KFDM got the opportunity to preview the light display and our employees loved the experience. From Prehistoric dinosaur Christmas displays to the 12 days of Christmas, Ford Park has it all.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Thanksgiving store is free but the outcome is priceless

BEAUMONT — The non-profit Some Other Place is hosting its Thanksgiving store to help feed those in need for the holiday. It's the first one in almost two years because of the COVID pandemic. The store allows hundreds of families to pick out the items for a Thanksgiving meal...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex

BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Suspect caught after separate high-speed pursuits

JASPER COUNTY — Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in Lumberton and ended east of Jasper, resulted in his arrest Friday afternoon in Jasper County when a deputy struck the front of his Jeep to put a stop to the danger. The DPS says...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

TxDOT holds open house to share details of Highway 90 project

JEFFERSON COUNTY — TxDOT shared details of its Highway 90 crossover project with more than 100 people during a public meeting. The meeting Tuesday night at China Elementary included TxDOT workers talking about removing 26 of 42 crossovers. TxDOT workers at the meeting showed which crossovers will be removed...
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Twisted Gypsy for Pink Friday

NEDERLAND — Twisted Gypsy kicks off the holiday season with a Pink Friday sale. The sale will include two rocks of clothing marked 50% off. All pink items in the store will also be 15% off all day today. Twisted Gypsy offers clothing in sizes small through 3x to...
NEDERLAND, TX

