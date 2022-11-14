Read full article on original website
Honoring Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire from BPD
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department’s Community Advisory Board has honored Officer Kolin Burmaster with an award for his 39 years of service the community. Officer Burmaster will be retiring at the end of this year. The Beaumont Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
Retired PA firefighter killed in shooting linked to altercation with former BPD officer
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at about 1:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of Tom Drive in Port Arthur, in which the person who died was a retired Port Arthur firefighter and the person who fired the shot is a former Beaumont police officer.
Donate to Coats & Kettles and help keep Southeast Texans warm this winter!
Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
Magic of Lights opening at Ford Park
BEAUMONT — Magic of Lights is a drive-thru Christmas experience for the whole family. The light display will be open November 18 through January 1, 5pm to 10pm every night. KFDM got the opportunity to preview the light display and our employees loved the experience. From Prehistoric dinosaur Christmas displays to the 12 days of Christmas, Ford Park has it all.
Reaction to fatal shooting of retired PA firefighter, former BPD officer questioned
PORT ARTHUR — A gun is just one piece of the evidence Port Arthur Police Department investigators collected after a dispute took a deadly turn, leading to the shooting death of a retired Port Arthur firefighter, Charles Quisenberry, 61, who served for many years as a battalion chief. A...
Acadian Ambulance offering EMT training with tuition assistance available
BEAUMONT — EMS and EMT shortages became a problem during the pandemic and it's still a problem. Acadian Ambulance is trying to help fill the void. Acadian and the National EMS Academy are hosting EMT training courses in Beaumont, as well as Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Temple.
Crossing guard vacancy at dangerous intersection is focus of Crisis in the Classroom
BEAUMONT — Families in one Beaumont neighborhood worry about the safety of their children as they walk to and from school. They say the trail can be treacherous without adult supervision. A concerned citizen living near Fehl-Price in Beaumont reached out to tell KFDM's Angel San Juan about a...
UPDATE: Convicted killer sentenced to 60 years for murdering supervisor in Port Arthur
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom decided on a 60 year sentence for a man it convicted of the January, 2020 murder of his former supervisor. The jury found Larnell Mosley guilty of killing Jose Riojas, 35, on January 22, 2020 at Riojas' home on Sunken Court in the Griffing Park section of Port Arthur.
Thanksgiving store is free but the outcome is priceless
BEAUMONT — The non-profit Some Other Place is hosting its Thanksgiving store to help feed those in need for the holiday. It's the first one in almost two years because of the COVID pandemic. The store allows hundreds of families to pick out the items for a Thanksgiving meal...
$100 million+ Arkema potential plant expansion could bring jobs, guarantee existing jobs
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A potential chemical plant expansion could provide a $100 million+ boost to the economy. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has approved a property tax agreement, including an abatement, with Arkema Chemicals. The agreement provides tax incentives to the company for its roughly $115 million potential expansion...
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex
BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
Suspect caught after separate high-speed pursuits
JASPER COUNTY — Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in Lumberton and ended east of Jasper, resulted in his arrest Friday afternoon in Jasper County when a deputy struck the front of his Jeep to put a stop to the danger. The DPS says...
Beaumont ISD students sent home due to water outage affecting some schools
BEAUMONT — Jones-Clark Elementary, Martin Elementary, and Lucas Pre-K campuses are experiencing a water outage. Students have been moved to Smith Middle School at this time and can be picked up by their guardians. We will keep you updated on air and online when a restoration time is available.
TxDOT holds open house to share details of Highway 90 project
JEFFERSON COUNTY — TxDOT shared details of its Highway 90 crossover project with more than 100 people during a public meeting. The meeting Tuesday night at China Elementary included TxDOT workers talking about removing 26 of 42 crossovers. TxDOT workers at the meeting showed which crossovers will be removed...
Jefferson Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary with weekend of movies, live music concert
TEXAS — The following release from the City of Beaumont Event Services highlights that the Jefferson Theatre, located at 345 Fannin Street, will be celebrating its 95th anniversary:. Spend your weekend at the Jefferson Theatre with these exciting events beginning today with the 95th Anniversary Alley Concert, followed by...
Police looking for driver after reckless driving incident on a Port Neches sidewalk
PORT NECHES — Update: The driver of the pickup has been located and the incident is under investigation. Around 10:04 a.m. a driver drove recklessly down the sidewalk across from the Advantage Real Estate office in Port Neches. Jon Carona tells us that not long before the driver drove...
The Morning Show visits Twisted Gypsy for Pink Friday
NEDERLAND — Twisted Gypsy kicks off the holiday season with a Pink Friday sale. The sale will include two rocks of clothing marked 50% off. All pink items in the store will also be 15% off all day today. Twisted Gypsy offers clothing in sizes small through 3x to...
Game Warden cites three young deer hunters who crash after homeowner chases them
JASPER COUNTY — A game warden issued citations to three deer hunters after they crashed while a homeowner was chasing them, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins, the three were on a road when they...
