This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
DPD looking for suspect, vehicle after man caught in the crossfire of shooting on Detroit's west side
The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a 31-year-old man who was caught in the crossfire on Detroit’s west side last week.
3 dead in Lincoln Park after vehicle slams into tree, rolls over
Witnesses to a fatal crash that killed three people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
14-year-old missing from Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — 14-year-old Maumee teen Oliver Brush is missing, according to the Maumee Police Division. He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040. MORE FROM WTOL 11:
1 man shot dead in the street as barricaded gunman situation unfolds in Detroit
At least one person is dead after being allegedly shot by an armed suspect who retreated into a home off Robson Street in Detroit, authorities say.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Man indicted for shooting death of 11 year old has trial postponed
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of a man indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in north Toledo in August 2021 has been postponed from its original date of Nov. 14, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023. Tyler Williams was 20 years old when he...
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting from Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz showed the police body and dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting early last Friday. The person shot and killed by police was 24-year-old Prince Jones. Police claimed Jones was responsible...
67-year-old man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on icy roads, Novi police say
A patch of ice is being blamed for the death of a 67-year-old Novi resident after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car Wednesday morning, authorities said.
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
Suspect in fatal shooting barricaded in Detroit home with ‘arsenal of military grade weapons,’ DPD says
Police say a ‘serious’ situation is unfolding Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect of a fatal shooting barricaded himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
nbc24.com
Toledo Police Department releases footage of double homicide suspect shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Friday morning confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a double homicide suspect. According to TPD, 24-year-old Prince Jones was suspected of shooting and killing 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malina Moore on...
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
