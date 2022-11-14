Read full article on original website
Related
1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
wchstv.com
Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
A sinkhole in West Virginia has grown so big that it's threatening to swallow the city's police department
The sinkhole opened up in a West Virginia parking lot last year but recent heavy rainfall made it grow, leaving a building teetering on its edge.
Jalopnik
West Virginia Sinkhole Is About to Swallow an Entire Police Station
Last summer, what appeared to be a sinkhole opened up in Hinton, West Virginia close to the Hinton Police Department. Now it’s about to devour the entire police station. 59News reports that the month after the sinkhole first opened up, city officials met with the West Virginia Department of Highways to figure out what to do about it. But by September, the city admitted that “it had no timetable for a repair.” But it had figured out the cause: a 100-year-old culvert that was long past due for replacement and was currently collapsing. Thanks, America’s underfunded infrastructure system.
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
WSAZ
Several crashes reported on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
wcyb.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County; icy road was a possible factor
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 1401 at around 6:40 a.m. Police said the initial crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The...
Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident. The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at […]
wfxrtv.com
Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
lootpress.com
Governor Justice annouces $152 million overhauls for Beckley, Bluestone travel plaza renovations
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made the latest in a series of appearances in Raleigh County on Friday morning, addressing residents from the Tamarack’s Conference Center Ballroom regarding coming renovations to the West Virginia Turnpike. Specifically, plans for the complete renovation of both the Beckley and...
WSAZ
One transported to hospital after crash on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening following a crash. According to dispatch, the accident happened on I-79 South exit 9 and Frame Road. Five people total were involved in the crash. Further information has not been released.
Hole in Hinton considered “major public safety issue,” still no timeline for repairs
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The hole in the road on Route 20 in Hinton has continued to grow and is becoming a massive problem to the community. It has recently been upgraded from a minor traffic nuisance to a major public safety issue. The hole, which was originally misidentified as a sinkhole, opened up when a […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
lootpress.com
Live, in person, it’s the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19. The contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education, and WVU Tech in Beckley, pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
WVNT-TV
Homicide investigation underway in Mercer County after early morning shooting at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, left one man dead. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 AM on Thursday, November 17, deputies responded to ‘Sauced N Loaded’ at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in the parking lot unresponsive.
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
lootpress.com
Commission Recap: $7 million+ sewer project, new street in Glen Daniel, more
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session meeting of the Raleigh County Commission tackled an array of topics in quick succession. These included planned upcoming projects, new employees of the county, allocation of county funds, and more. Early on the session touch upon bids for an upcoming planned...
Comments / 0