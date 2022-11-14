ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

WVNS

1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Jalopnik

West Virginia Sinkhole Is About to Swallow an Entire Police Station

Last summer, what appeared to be a sinkhole opened up in Hinton, West Virginia close to the Hinton Police Department. Now it’s about to devour the entire police station. 59News reports that the month after the sinkhole first opened up, city officials met with the West Virginia Department of Highways to figure out what to do about it. But by September, the city admitted that “it had no timetable for a repair.” But it had figured out the cause: a 100-year-old culvert that was long past due for replacement and was currently collapsing. Thanks, America’s underfunded infrastructure system.
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

Several crashes reported on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region led Thursday morning to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley. As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 79 was closed at mile-marker 7. Two people inside a car were transported to the hospital after...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident. The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

One transported to hospital after crash on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening following a crash. According to dispatch, the accident happened on I-79 South exit 9 and Frame Road. Five people total were involved in the crash. Further information has not been released.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Live, in person, it’s the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19. The contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education, and WVU Tech in Beckley, pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
BECKLEY, WV

