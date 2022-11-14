Read full article on original website
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
Teen Mom, 2-Month-Old Infant Missing From York County
A 17-year-old girl and her 2-month-old baby have been missing from their York County home for weeks, according to a release by Missing Kids on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sonia Choc Chub and her daughter Lizabeth Pop Chub, born on Aug. 25, have not been seen Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
FOX43.com
Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County
At this time the animal's condition is not good, according to John Fitzwater. “He is very skinny and malnourished," he said.
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police
When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside
A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
Alligator left inside bin on side of the road in Dauphin County
A man who noticed a blue bin on the side of a Dauphin County road on Sunday could not have anticipated what he would find inside. A 2-and-a-half to 3-foot American alligator was alone in the bin, which led the man to call John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles Rescue, who spoke to PennLive on Tuesday.
abc27.com
York County ‘The Voice’ contestant speaks about support from home, future career
(WHTM) — I’m sure we’ve all sat back and dreamt about what it would be like to participate on our favorite reality television shows. One Midstate native didn’t hesitate to find out for himself. Eric Torres, who goes by the stage name Devix, is a 28-year-old...
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman
Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Man used hammer to get into woman’s home, terrorized her for hours: police
When Williamstown man Matthew Lentz broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Wednesday he told police he didn’t have a plan. But he was armed with a hammer and gun and quickly became aggressive. Lentz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and more following the two-hour...
WGAL
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
WGAL
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, York County. The cow was last seen at the intersection...
