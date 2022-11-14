ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Compton Gardens wins Native Gardens of Excellence Award

By Varsha Vethamurthy
 4 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark., ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Peel Compton Foundation announced on Monday the Compton Gardens & Arboretum has won a “Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence Award” from the Missouri Prairie Foundation. The Arboretum is the first garden to win the award in Arkansas.

The Grow Native! program was created in 2021 and features plantings of native plants in designed, well-maintained gardens and in other native landscape plantings in the lower Midwest. All Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence sites are open to the public, consist of at least 90% native plants (excluding cultivars and nativars), and are at least three years old with an established maintenance schedule.

On grownative.org , Compton Gardens & Arboretum is noted for “beautifully displayed Ozark horticulture, exhibiting a diverse selection of trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials, including both sunny and shady sites.”

You can learn more online about Compton Gardens & Arboretum , or visit them in person at 312 N. Main St, in Bentonville. The garden is open sunrise-sunset.

