ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 5

Dr.Acula
3d ago

prayers. if it's not viral, bacterial, maybe they should look into what kind of medications , supplements, or even street drugs he might have been in contact with. it could be pharmaceutical- induced. just trying to help, I'm sure his doctors are exploring every aspect. he's young and I'd love to see him make a full recovery.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one …. Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week. News Conference: APD releases new details on NE SWAT …. Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. Video contains entirety of news conference from November 18, 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial

State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial. State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind …. State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial. News Conference: APD releases new details on NE SWAT …. Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. SWAT team...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest. Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses …. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year

Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Motorcycle and bicycle crash left one dead in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and motorcyclist. Officers in the Northeast command responded. One person involved has died from their injuries, another person was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to APD. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy