Charlottesville, VA

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

By Emaryi Williams
 4 days ago

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting.

Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin.

Davis was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia and had been playing with the university since 2020. He was also one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes to appear on the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
