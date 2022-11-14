Read full article on original website
Humboldt Parkers Want City To Tear Down Unauthorized Building Next To Landmarked Museum
HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park neighbors have launched a petition in hopes of demolishing an unauthorized construction project next to a landmarked museum in the neighborhood’s namesake park, saying “parkland is under siege.”. Husband-and-wife neighbors Kurt Gippert and Paula Cabrera are behind the petition, which had nearly...
General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster
LINCOLN PARK — General Iron’s Lincoln Park car and metal shredding facility will soon be demolished — and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) has pledged it will be a more transparent and safer process than the botched Hilco demolition that covered Little Village in dust. Hopkins shared the...
Whitney Young Sports Complex Is Still Limiting Public Hours, Locking Out Residents, Park Neighbor Says
WEST LOOP — Whitney Young Magnet High School is still restricting public access to its $4.3 million athletic complex, said a park advocate who wants the Mayor’s Office to intervene. The prestigious public high school unveiled the facility — named after alumna and former first lady Michelle Obama...
MacKenzie Scott Donates Nearly $50 Million To Public Schools In Chicago
CHICAGO — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating a combined $48 million to public schools in Chicago as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her wealth. The grants have no restrictions and can be used by the schools however they want. Chicago Public Schools received $25 million,...
Banana Nails School In Portage Park Aims To Train And Empower The Next Generation Of Nail Techs
PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side nail salon owner is opening a school to train and empower nail techs. Anastasiia Rozdobutko, owner of Banana Nails, 4946 W. Irving Park Road, has been a nail technician for 10 years. In that time, she’s trained other nail techs to increase opportunities for people starting out in the industry and help them earn a decent living.
