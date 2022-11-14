ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

flaglerlive.com

What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
PALM COAST, FL
cityofnsb.com

New Smyrna Beach swears in new mayor, two new zone commissioners

Three-fifths of the New Smyrna Beach City Commission officially turned over Tuesday evening as Mayor Fred Cleveland, Zone 1 Commissioner Valli Perrine, and Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin each took the Oath of Office during a 5 p.m. special meeting held in the James W. Hathaway Chambers. Following the swearing-in...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage

Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County: FDEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton Assesses Dunes Impacts

Following up on his visit as part of the governor’s team late last week, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton returned to Flagler County Tuesday to further assess damages from the pier north to Washington Oaks Gardens State Park. He pledged hurricane recovery support to the county.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County officials discuss how to address coastal damage

County officials called the destruction from Hurricane Nicole "unprecedented" during an update to the Volusia County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "Seems like we've been using that word a lot," Community Information Director Kevin Captain said. "It's certainly devastating, and it's definitely wrecked our beach profile." Since the storm, officials...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County School Board approves significant impact fee increase

Citing concerns with growth, the Volusia County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to increase the school district's impact fees on new construction, a change that hasn't occurred since 2013. Impact fees will now cost $7,022.70 for single-family homes, $3,728.95 for multifamily; and $1,415.25 for mobile homes, the...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents

The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

