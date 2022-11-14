Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.
Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
cityofnsb.com
New Smyrna Beach swears in new mayor, two new zone commissioners
Three-fifths of the New Smyrna Beach City Commission officially turned over Tuesday evening as Mayor Fred Cleveland, Zone 1 Commissioner Valli Perrine, and Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin each took the Oath of Office during a 5 p.m. special meeting held in the James W. Hathaway Chambers. Following the swearing-in...
WESH
Incorrect ballots given to some voters at Lake County precinct, elections officials say
TAVARES, Fla. — A Tavares city council candidate said a discrepancy during the general election at precinct 360, which is the Tavares Civic Center, has her concerned. "My concerns are the integrity of the election and folks having the right to vote,” said Lou Buigas, who ran for Tavares city council seat 1.
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage
Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County: FDEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton Assesses Dunes Impacts
Following up on his visit as part of the governor’s team late last week, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton returned to Flagler County Tuesday to further assess damages from the pier north to Washington Oaks Gardens State Park. He pledged hurricane recovery support to the county.
mynews13.com
Expert says Volusia County seawalls could take years to build
Experts say that one of the most coveted items for many along the Atlantic coast is coastal "approved" sand — a specific type of sand property owners need to have when adding material to their home projects on the beach. What You Need To Know. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole...
mynews13.com
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County officials discuss how to address coastal damage
County officials called the destruction from Hurricane Nicole "unprecedented" during an update to the Volusia County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "Seems like we've been using that word a lot," Community Information Director Kevin Captain said. "It's certainly devastating, and it's definitely wrecked our beach profile." Since the storm, officials...
mynews13.com
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Land Management To Take 8 participants on ‘A Walk in the Park (in the Woods)’ November 22
Flagler County Land Management is launching a new limited (limited in the number of participants and frequency) guided tour series called a “A Walk in the Park” – this particular event adds “in the Woods.”. This inaugural tour will take place at 10 a.m. November 22...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sues Holland Park’s Splash Pad Contractors as Losses Reach $1.4 Million and Rising
The Palm Coast City Council today cleared the way for a civil lawsuit against several contractors involved in the construction of the splash pad at Holland Park that opened only for a few months before it shut down. After a divided council approved its construction in 2019, the splash pad...
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County School Board approves significant impact fee increase
Citing concerns with growth, the Volusia County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to increase the school district's impact fees on new construction, a change that hasn't occurred since 2013. Impact fees will now cost $7,022.70 for single-family homes, $3,728.95 for multifamily; and $1,415.25 for mobile homes, the...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents
The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
